

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is developing a Ground Based High Power Microwave (HPM) Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system aimed at neutralising the electronics of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at long ranges (up to 5 km).

HPM system is an advanced directed energy weapon designed to disable drones and other electronic targets by emitting high-intensity microwave pulses, primarily operating in the S-Band frequency.

The system generates hundreds of megawatts (MW) of peak output power and uses a pulsed wave mode with bursts of pulses (for example, 20 pulses per burst) at a cycle of approximately 2 seconds on and 5 minutes off. This system can disrupt or destroy the electronic circuitry of drones, effectively neutralising them without physical destruction.

During recent trials, the DRDO HPM system successfully disabled four swarm drones at a distance of 1 km, demonstrating its capability to counter multi-drone threats such as swarms. This makes it a powerful tool in India’s defence arsenal for electronic warfare against increasingly complex unmanned aerial threats.

Key features of the DRDO HPM system include:



Peak output power in the hundreds of megawatts range. Pulse bursts with about 20 pulses per activation. Operates in the S-Band frequency. Burst interval roughly 2 seconds on and 5 minutes off. Effective range of around 1 km demonstrated in trials. Capability to disable multiple drones simultaneously. Developed by DRDO's Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre (MTRDC). Part of India's broader directed energy weapons development program alongside laser systems.



This system delivers concentrated radio frequency power in the S-band electromagnetic spectrum to disable or disrupt UAV electronic systems such as sensors, communications, and navigation units without causing physical destruction. This non-lethal approach allows for disabling multiple drones efficiently, countering modern drone swarm tactics that pose significant threats in contemporary battlefields.





Field trials of the Ground Based HPM DEW system were conducted in July 2024, marking an important step towards operational deployment. The system utilises advanced technologies including Marx generators to produce high-power microwave pulses capable of electronic disruption.





These generators have demonstrated excellent performance with output levels up to 300 kV at high pulse repetition rates. The HPM DEW can engage multiple targets simultaneously across a wide area, providing rapid response and wider coverage compared to laser-based DEWs which focus on single targets.





The system integrates active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and optical cameras for precise target detection, identification, and tracking. These sensor inputs allow the DEW to accurately direct microwave energy at hostile drones, ensuring effective neutralisation. Its compact and scalable design permits deployment on ground platforms and potential integration with naval vessels, land vehicles, and aerial platforms.





DRDO's HPM DEW system forms part of India's broader directed energy weapon programme, which includes laser-based systems such as the 30-kilowatt MK-II(A) laser weapon demonstrated in 2025.





The combination of laser and HPM technologies allows the Indian defence forces to tackle a spectrum of UAV threats, ranging from precision single-target engagement to wide-area neutralisation of drone swarms.





Unlike traditional kinetic weapons, these DEWs operate at the speed of light, offer cost-effective engagements without ammunition, and reduce collateral damage risks significantly.





DRDO's Ground Based High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapon represents a cutting-edge advancement in electronic warfare capability, aimed at securing Indian airspace against the rising threat of UAVs with an effective, rapid, and scalable solution tested successfully in mid-2024 field trials.





This system enhances future battle space economics by reducing reliance on expensive conventional munitions and improving defensive readiness against evolving drone tactics.





All technical details, including the system’s operational power spectrum (S-band), field trial timeline (July 2024), and deployment potential are based on publicly available information from recent DRDO and defence technology reports.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







