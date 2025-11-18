



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major milestone in developing a fully indigenous engine for next‑generation armoured and combat vehicles.





The initiative aims to establish self-reliance in advanced military propulsion technology under the Make‑in‑India framework, reported Alpha Defense on its X.com handle.





The engine program is focused on creating a compact, lightweight, and high-performance powerpack suited to the demanding operational environments of future combat platforms. The design incorporates advanced materials and innovative thermal management solutions to optimise performance while reducing overall system mass.





According to official reports, the first-generation prototype, designated Gen‑1, has successfully completed over 250 hours of rigorous development testing. These tests validated the engine’s structural integrity, endurance, and reliability under varying temperature and load conditions representative of battlefield usage.





During the 2024 evaluation cycle, the engine achieved its target power and torque characteristics on the test bed. Specifically, a sustained output of 675 horsepower at 3,200 revolutions per minute was recorded, marking a clear demonstration of the system’s design efficiency and mechanical robustness.





The project forms a crucial part of DRDO’s long-term roadmap to indigenously develop modular engine families for diverse military vehicles, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, and unmanned ground platforms. These powerpacks are envisioned to eventually replace imported engines, thereby enhancing strategic autonomy and logistics simplification for the Indian Army.





The engineering effort leverages advanced combustion modelling, fuel injection optimisation, and indigenous electronic control systems for precision tuning. Emphasis has been placed on scalability, allowing future variants to deliver higher power outputs while maintaining a compact configuration for integration flexibility.





Further developmental work is now progressing toward the Gen‑2 variant, which is expected to incorporate improved power density, reduced thermal signature, and enhanced maintainability features. This evolution will move the platform closer to production readiness and operational evaluation for integration with future indigenous armoured vehicle prototypes.





DRDO's Indigenous Engine Development And Platform Integration Overview





Category Details Program Objective Development of a compact, efficient, and lightweight indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles under DRDO’s self-reliance initiative. Engine Designation Generation 1 (Gen‑1) prototype engine. Core Features High power-to-weight ratio, modular construction, improved fuel efficiency, and suitability for multiple combat vehicle platforms. Design Focus Compact architecture, optimised combustion, advanced materials, noise and vibration reduction, thermal efficiency, and electronic engine control. Testing Status Developmental testing of Gen‑1 engine completed with over 250 hours of endurance and performance tests under diverse operational conditions. Performance Achieved 675 horsepower at 3,200 revolutions per minute (rpm) on the test bed, meeting the designed power and torque targets. Evaluation Parameters Structural durability, power delivery consistency, heat dissipation, and adaptability to vehicle integration requirements. Next Phase (Gen‑2) Development of a refined version with higher power density, reduced thermal signature, enhanced maintainability, and increased operating life.

Potential Integration Platforms 1. Future Ready Combat Vehicle Main battle tank program intended to replace T‑72 fleet. The indigenous engine is a candidate for powering future tracked combat systems under this platform. 2. Light Tank Program Designed for high‑altitude and rapid deployment missions. The lightweight yet powerful DRDO engine aligns with the mobility and weight constraints of the 25‑30 ton class light tank. 3. Infantry Combat Vehicle Advanced tracked vehicles under development, including the Abhay and successor platforms, can benefit from modular integration of the indigenous powerpack. 4. Unmanned Ground Combat Systems (UGCS) Compact and efficient variant proposed for hybrid propulsion in autonomous or remotely operated armoured platforms. Industrial Collaboration Partnerships with Indian engine and automotive firms for manufacturing, precision casting, and component testing to strengthen the local industrial base. Strategic Significance Reduces import dependency on European and Russian powerpacks, ensures supply chain sovereignty, and builds indigenous competency in military powertrain development. Projected Timeline Gen‑2 completion and validation expected by 2026–2027, followed by prototype integration with selected combat vehicle testbeds.





Based On Alpha Defense Report







