



India made a striking impact at the Dubai Air Show 2025 with the Indian Air Force’s TEJAS fighter jet and a range of advanced defence technologies from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The event, held at Dubai World Central, became a stage for India to demonstrate its maturing aerospace ecosystem, underscored by participation from both established public sector enterprises and emerging private innovators.





The India Pavilion, inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, symbolised the country’s growing confidence in projecting indigenous defence production capabilities.





Designed to reflect the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the pavilion showcased a wide array of systems spanning fighter aircraft technologies, radar systems, electronic warfare solutions, unmanned aerial platforms, and space-related applications.





Fifteen defence start-ups presented next-generation innovations covering propulsion, composite materials, artificial intelligence, and avionics integration, underscoring the diversification of India’s defence industrial base.





The highlight of the show was the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which performed aggressive, high-manoeuvre aerobatic routines that drew attention from air forces and aerospace experts worldwide.





The solo TEJAS display underscored its exceptional agility, digital fly-by-wire controls, and performance reliability in hot weather conditions common to the Gulf region. The demonstrations were designed to showcase the maturity of the TEJAS program and its operational readiness for prospective export customers across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.





Complementing the TEJAS was the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, flying Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers, which delivered precision flying sequences that reflected the high standards of the Indian Air Force’s pilot training and professionalism. The synchronised formations and complex aerobatic patterns added a strong aesthetic and symbolic layer to India’s presence, merging engineering excellence with flying artistry.





The DRDO section drew heavy interest from delegations attending the show. Displays included models and mock-ups of future combat aircraft technologies, radar and missile systems, loitering munitions, and advanced sensors.





Several joint-venture dialogues were reported between Indian firms and international partners exploring co-development and co-manufacturing opportunities in avionics, propulsion, and electronic systems.





Indian defence companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and a cluster of private-sector participants used the platform to highlight export-ready technologies and invite foreign collaboration under government-to-government and industry frameworks.





The discussion aligned with India’s broader strategy of expanding defence exports beyond traditional buyers and strengthening its footprint in the global aerospace supply chain.





The strong Indian presence at Dubai Airshow 2025 reinforced New Delhi’s ambition to position itself among the world’s leading aerospace players. The event also demonstrated how India’s ecosystem, driven by innovation and collaboration, is progressively transitioning from procurement dependence to becoming a source of high-value manufacturing and technology solutions.





For global observers, India’s performance signalled a blend of precision engineering and strategic intent. The impressive aerial feats by TEJAS and the polished execution of its technology showcase confirmed that India’s defence and aerospace modernisation drive is gaining altitude—both symbolically and practically—on the international stage.





