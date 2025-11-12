

The Technology Development Fund (TDF) under DRDO has initiated a Request for Information (RFI) for the indigenous development of Air-to-Air Refuelling Pods (ARP Pods). This is aimed at strengthening India’s self-reliance in critical aerial refuelling technologies and supporting advanced combat capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF).​





Strategic Rationale





Air-To-Air refuelling technologies are vital for force multiplication, allowing fighter jets and other platforms to extend range, persistence, and operational reach. Indigenous ARP Pod development directly addresses India’s need for operational flexibility and minimises dependency on foreign suppliers for sensitive strategic components.​





Pod System Overview





The ARP Pod is intended to be a modular system that can be fitted on IAF tanker and potentially multi-role transport aircraft. The system architecture envisages two wing-mounted pods with an optional third fuselage pod for maximum operational efficiency. Fuel transfer occurs under pressure via hoses and drogue systems, controlled centrally from a dedicated refuelling operator station.​





Technology Roadmap





The RFI seeks proposals from industry and research organisations for the design, development, and production of new-generation pods. Key objectives include integration with existing IAF aircraft, high-reliability refuelling performance, and compatibility with the hose-and-drogue method. Emphasis is placed on local industrial participation, technology transfer, and long-term production support.​





Operational Requirements





The pod must offer a high rate of fuel delivery, precise control under dynamic flight conditions, environmental robustness, and stringent safety standards. User requirements call for advanced sensors, real-time monitoring, and automated cut-off mechanisms to ensure accurate and safe fuel dispensing.​





Industry Participation And Atmanirbhar Push





The TDF initiative invites responses from MSMEs, start-ups, and established defence firms. The emphasis is on fostering innovation, rapid prototyping, and private sector participation to build an indigenous ecosystem capable of supporting future upgrades and maintenance.​





Project Impact





An operationally validated ARP Pod will be transformative for the IAF, enhancing the endurance of indigenous platforms, enabling deep-strike missions, and supporting joint-force deployments. The project also aims to position India as a supplier of advanced refuelling technology for friendly air forces, strengthening export prospects.​





Timeline And Process





Detailed requirements and submission protocols are available through the DRDO TDF project portal. Proposals were solicited in late 2025, with selection and down-selection expected in early 2026. The process is structured to ensure transparent evaluation and accelerated development cycles.​





Closing Perspective





The DRDO's ARP Pod program marks a strategic leap in indigenous force multiplication technology. Industry participation is set to unlock new technological avenues, strengthening India’s self-reliance in aerial refuelling and associated avionics for next-generation air power.​





IDN (Via DRDO Tender Notice)







