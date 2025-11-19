



India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) continues to push the boundaries of electromagnetic railgun technology.





The Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) has successfully developed and tested numerous critical technologies such as battery-based compact power sources, compact capacitor banks, and railgun barrels.





High-energy density capacitors and semiconductor switches have been prototyped and validated under operational conditions this year, marking key milestones in system maturity.





The current year has seen significant enhancements to the railgun launcher system. The upgraded launcher has undergone multiple successful test firings, demonstrating improved reliability and performance.





The system utilises a modular capacitor bank design, each module storing 400 kJ, aggregating to a total energy capacity of around 10 MJ for projectile propulsion.





These capacitors charge from a lithium chemistry cell-based battery bank powered by a portable 15 kW diesel generator, which achieves full charge within 30 minutes, allowing field deployment without dependency on grid power.





Railgun projectiles reach hyper-velocity speeds exceeding 2,000 metres per second, propelled by electromagnetic forces rather than traditional chemical propellants.





The monolithic armature design coupled with the enhanced rail materials enables a firing rate of three rounds per minute with each rail capable of sustaining over 50 shots before maintenance is required. This durability represents a considerable leap from earlier prototypes and better aligns with battlefield operational tempo requirements.





The DRDO's development trajectory includes the Centre for Electromagnetic Launcher Technologies (CEMaLT) in Pune, an advanced facility dedicated to scaling up to next-generation systems, including plans for a 100 MJ railgun aimed at launching heavier projectiles (up to 18 kg) at hyper-velocity.





This aligns with the goal to bridge the technological gap between conventional artillery and missile systems, delivering long-range, highly precise strike capabilities.





Technical challenges remain significant, particularly around managing extreme power handling, component insulation, and built-in operational safeties.





However, advances in capacitor technology, semiconductor switches, and materials science provide a firm foundation for further system optimization. The integration of compact, road-transportable setups enhances strategic mobility and deployment versatility across varied combat scenarios.





DRDO's railgun program is on a promising trajectory with validated prototypes and successful live firings validating critical subsystems.





The convergence of compact power sources, advanced capacitors, and refined barrel technology supports imminent field trials of transportable units.





This marks India’s emergence as a serious contender in electromagnetic weapon technology with potential applications in naval and land warfare domains, signalling a leap towards futuristic high-velocity weapon systems.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







