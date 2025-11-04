

A senior delegation from the European Union has arrived in New Delhi for a week-long round of negotiations on the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Scheduled between 3 and 7 November, the meetings aim to bridge key differences and push the accord toward a mutually beneficial and balanced framework, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The latest round of talks follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal’s visit to Brussels on 27–28 October, where he held productive discussions with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic.

Those consultations reaffirmed the shared commitment of both sides to accelerate engagement and achieve a comprehensive trade arrangement.





During the Delhi meetings, negotiators will deliberate on core issues including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, and institutional mechanisms. The discussions are guided by a common objective of crafting a modern, resilient, and future-oriented FTA that safeguards the economic priorities and sensitivities of both partners.





Momentum has been building since a high-level virtual interaction earlier this week among Minister Goyal, Commissioner Sefcovic, and the EU’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen. The conversation helped set the tone for the ongoing physical negotiations.





Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission (EU DG Trade), will be in New Delhi from 5 to 6 November to engage in top-level consultations with India’s Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Aggarwal. Their discussions will focus on outstanding technical and policy matters forming the backbone of the proposed agreement.





The EU delegation’s presence underscores the strong political will on both sides to finalise a fair and comprehensive trade deal. The FTA, once concluded, is expected to boost bilateral trade, attract greater investment flows, encourage technological collaboration, and promote sustainable economic growth across sectors.





Based On ANI Report







