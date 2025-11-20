



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates’ EDGE Group, marking a strategic alliance aimed at expanding global defence export opportunities.





The collaboration brings together two major entities with complementary strengths across aerospace, defence systems, and advanced technologies.





Under the agreement, HAL will leverage its deep expertise in the design, manufacture, and support of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The Indian aerospace major’s proven capabilities in producing platforms such as the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, and LCH Prachand give it a strong presence across multiple domains.





EDGE Group, one of the fastest-rising defence and technology conglomerates in the Middle East, contributes advanced solutions in autonomous systems, precision-guided munitions, electronic warfare, secure communications, and radar systems. Its growing portfolio of AI‑driven and network‑enabled products align closely with emerging operational doctrines of intelligent and autonomous warfare.





The partnership targets export markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, regions witnessing significant growth in demand for affordable, adaptable, and interoperable defence systems. By jointly offering integrated solutions, the two sides aim to pitch competitive packages that combine HAL’s air platforms with EDGE’s smart systems and field support technology.





The move signals India’s growing push towards international defence collaboration, aligning with its ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision. For EDGE, it complements the UAE’s ambition to strengthen indigenous defence production while building export partnerships beyond traditional Western suppliers.





This collaboration also enhances interoperability between Indian and Emirati defence ecosystems. Integration of HAL platforms with EDGE’s autonomous and communications systems can open avenues for co‑development of new‑generation combat UAVs, networked warfare systems, and modernisation packages for legacy aircraft operated in developing markets.





Both companies are expected to form joint working groups to identify specific projects under the agreement. The partnership may also explore technology transfer, shared manufacturing, and collaborative innovation in propulsion, composite materials, and systems integration.





Strategically, this MoU reinforces the emerging defence corridor between South Asia and the Gulf region. It reflects a new era of cooperation based on technological synergy, co‑development opportunities, and the need for diversified defence supply chains amid changing global geopolitics.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







