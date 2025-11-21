



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to commence deliveries of the first eight TEJAS MK-1A fighters within 24 to 36 months, marking the beginning of a structured production cycle that will gradually accelerate in the coming years.





This development follows the signing of a major engine supply agreement with General Electric (GE) on 7 November 2025, a deal that forms a crucial backbone of India’s most significant indigenous fighter aircraft program.





The F404-GE-IN20 engine deal, comprising 113 units, will power 97 aircraft under the ₹62,370 crore procurement approved earlier this year. The additional engines account for lifecycle replacements and maintenance support, ensuring a long-term operational readiness for the MK-1A fleet.





According to senior government officials, cost escalation and contract alignment issues had delayed finalisation of the agreement, resulting in a slower initial manufacturing pace as HAL stabilises its production line.





The first batch of eight aircraft, spread across months 24 to 36 post-contract, will allow HAL to test, refine, and optimise its assembly sequence before ramping up output.





This measured start ensures that the aerospace production ecosystem, spanning over 500 domestic suppliers and technology partners, reaches full synchronisation. The initial years will focus on validating production tooling, integrating newer avionics systems, and harmonising supply chain inputs before shifting into high-volume manufacturing.





Internal sequencing charts suggest that HAL’s production tempo will increase significantly from the fourth year onward. Three consecutive tranches of 24 aircraft each are scheduled to roll out after months 37, 49 and 61, representing the core delivery phase of the MK-1A program.





The final batch of 12 fighters, to be delivered between months 73 and 84, will complete the contracted order by late 2031 or early 2032 — roughly seven years after signing the procurement.





Officials familiar with the matter said that once the production line reaches steady-state operations, HAL’s Bangalore and Nasik divisions will deliver the aircraft in near-continuous succession. The streamlined rollout reflects HAL’s transition from prototype-based output to serial-scale production, aided by digital manufacturing systems, parallel assembly lines, and enhanced coordination between component suppliers.





The infrastructure expansion carried out over the past two years — including new lines for avionics integration and composite airframe production — is expected to underpin this sustained manufacturing rhythm.





The F404-GE-IN20 engine itself is a proven afterburning turbofan, already in use on the TEJAS MK-1 fleet. GE and HAL will implement a phased delivery of the engines to match aircraft build timelines, with the agreement incorporating provisions for spare units and mid-life replacements.





The engines’ design life, performance reliability, and existing maintenance ecosystem contribute to operational continuity as HAL transitions towards the MK-1A standard.





TEJAS MK-1A represents a considerable leap over the baseline MK-1 configuration, bringing a host of avionics, radar, and systems-level improvements.





The fighter features an advanced electronically scanned radar, updated electronic warfare suite, smart cockpit architecture, mid-air refuelling capability, and enhanced maintainability features that reduce turnaround time between sorties. These upgrades collectively address long-standing user feedback from the Air Force while improving mission readiness and operational range.





The Indian Air Force, the primary operator of the TEJAS fleet, considers the MK-1A essential for filling the gap between retiring MiG-21 squadrons and the induction of future platforms like the TEJAS MK-2 and the AMCA. The steady delivery schedule is expected to ensure a continuous inflow of aircraft throughout the decade, aligning with fleet modernisation goals and squadron strength targets.





The HAL–GE collaboration is likely to extend beyond this engine supply contract, with discussions ongoing for increased localisation of engine components under the ‘Make in India’ framework.





While the F404-GE-IN20 is imported in its current form, future iterations could see domestic assembly or licensed production of selected modules once procurement volumes justify the investment.





By the end of the seven-year supply period, HAL’s production capacity and industrial ecosystem will have attained a level of maturity capable of supporting more advanced fighter programs.





This phase-wise rollout of the TEJAS MK-1A, beginning modestly but building into a robust manufacturing cadence, reflects a strategic transition in India’s aerospace industrial base — from limited-run projects to sustained, high-throughput military aircraft production.





