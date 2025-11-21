



A TEJAS fighter jet, developed indigenously by India, crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday at around 2:10 p.m. local time. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the incident and announced that the pilot sustained fatal injuries and died in the crash. A court of inquiry has been constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.​





The crash occurred mid-display as the aircraft appeared to nose-dive while performing a manoeuvre, followed by a fiery explosion near the runway. Spectators witnessed smoke rising from the crash site, and video footage showed the jet rapidly descending without any sign of the pilot ejecting before impact.​





This tragic mishap happened shortly after the government had issued a clarification debunking false social media claims of an oil leak from the same TEJAS aircraft during the air show.





The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-check team explained that the fluid seen in viral videos was condensed water expelled from routine aircraft systems such as the Environmental Control System and On-Board Oxygen Generating System.





This is a standard operating procedure, especially in high humidity conditions like Dubai, and not indicative of any technical malfunction.​





The Indian Air Force expressed deep regret over the loss of life and extended condolences to the bereaved family. It reiterated its commitment to thoroughly investigating the cause of the crash through the court of inquiry. The TEJAS MK-1 fighter jet is a key symbol of India’s indigenous defence aviation capabilities, showcased at international platforms such as the Dubai Air Show to demonstrate advancements in domestic aerospace development.​





In summary, the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show was a fatal event under investigation, occurring amid previously debunked misinformation about the aircraft’s performance during the event. The IAF is focused on determining the exact reasons behind the accident to prevent future occurrences.





Agencies







