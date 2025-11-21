



At Milipol Paris 2025, MKU, a global defence and homeland security company, unveiled Kavro Kiro’X Ballistic Ceramics and Kavro Doma 360 Ultra Helmet. Together, they mark a significant leap in MKU’s ongoing mission to deliver confidence, survivability, and mission advantage to modern forces.





With modern threats evolving rapidly, from high-velocity to armour-piercing and multi impact engagements, today’s protection systems must deliver an unprecedented combination of light weight, high hardness, multi-hit resilience, and thermal stability.





At the heart of this performance lies Kiro’X Ballistic Ceramics, MKU’s foray into advanced ceramic engineering, redefining the performance standards for hard armour in both personal and platform protection.





Built to deliver an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, Kiro’X integrates advanced ceramic composites and proprietary manufacturing techniques that enhance ballistic performance while reducing load. Inspired by kinetic threat mitigation and extending the legacy of Kavro’s Kiroshield and Kirosoft armour technologies, Kiro’X is engineered for ultra-hardness, lightweight design, and superior multi-hit capability. The Kiro’X range delivers exceptional energy absorption, reducing back-face signature and the risk of secondary injuries.





What makes Kiro’X stand apart is its next-generation materials science and precision manufacturing. The ceramics are formulated to arrest crack propagation, maintain integrity under multiple impacts, and resist thermal shock across extreme temperatures. By achieving ultra-high hardness at lower densities, Kiro’X ensures lighter armour plates and panels without compromising performance.





The Kiro’X range is offered in three distinct configurations to address varied operational needs:





• Performance and cost efficiency for scalable deployments, • Enhanced multi-hit toughness and energy absorption, and • Ultra-lightweight elite-grade protection against high-velocity and armour piercing threats.





Designed for versatility, Kiro’X solutions are adaptable across hard armour plates, helmets, shields, and platform armouring for vehicles, aircraft and naval assets, serving both modern infantry and strategic defence platforms.





MKU also unveiled the Kavro Doma 360 Ultra, an extended range within its renowned Kavro Doma 360 helmet family, first introduced at Milipol 2023. The Doma 360 Ultra features an add-on applique armour shield on the front, delivering enhanced protection against armour-piercing rounds while maintaining NIJ Level III ballistic performance and all-around rifle-rated protection.





Speaking on the occasion, Karan Gupta, Vice President – International Sales at MKU, said: “MKU’s focus has always been on empowering our heroes with protection they can trust, no matter how threats evolve. With Kavro Kiro’X, we’re introducing a new materials capability that not only strengthens our portfolio but also redefines the standards of survivability and performance in ballistic protection. And with Kavro Doma 360 Ultra, we’re taking soldier protection to the next level, ensuring our forces stay one step ahead on every battlefield.”





Representing MKU’s continued push for innovation, both Kiro’X and Doma 360 Ultra reflect the company’s unwavering mission, to empower heroes with protection that instils confidence and performance that defines survivability.











