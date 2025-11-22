



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has issued a statement expressing deep sorrow following the tragic crash of a TEJAS fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show on November 21, 2025.





The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), manufactured by HAL, was performing an aerial display when it abruptly nosedived and crashed near the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport, engulfing the jet in flames.





The incident resulted in the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a highly experienced pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF), who sustained fatal injuries in the accident. HAL extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, acknowledging the pilot's courage and service.





The crash marked the second time in 20 months that a TEJAS aircraft was involved in an accident. The previous crash occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, but fortunately, the pilot ejected safely. This time, however, the aircraft was lost with its pilot.





The Indian Air Force and Defence Ministry have expressed deep regret over the loss and solidarity with the family of Wing Commander Syal.





The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to investigate the cause of the crash, with preliminary reports indicating that the aircraft likely lost stability while executing a complex aerobatic manoeuvre at low altitude without sufficient height to recover.





The TEJAS program, launched in 1984, aimed to develop an indigenous multi-role fighter jet to modernise India's air fleet. The jet was declared fit to fly in 2011 and inducted into the IAF in 2016.





The Indian government signed a significant deal with HAL in February 2021, valued at ₹48,000 crore, to procure 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, followed by an approval in November 2023 for an additional 97 aircraft.





The Dubai Air Show accident has cast a shadow over the program, which remains a key component of India's defence modernisation strategy. Emergency services at Dubai responded swiftly to the crash scene, but the pilot's fatal injuries underscored the risks involved in such aerial demonstrations.





Visuals from the crash showed the TEJAS losing altitude rapidly during its manoeuvre and crashing before spectators seated at the air show.





The shock and grief over the pilot’s death resonated strongly within the defence community and the nation, with officials and public figures expressing condolences.





The investigation will focus on flight data, maintenance records, and eyewitness testimonies to determine the cause and any contributing factors, pending the public release of detailed findings.​





Based On PTI Report







