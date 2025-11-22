



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant contract to indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu, an advanced all-terrain armoured vehicle, for the Indian Army.





This production will take place at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, under a licensing and technology transfer agreement with BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform.





The contract also includes a comprehensive logistics support package covering deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment. This deal marks a key milestone in India's defence self-reliance push under the Make in India initiative.​





Customised For India's Diverse Terrain





The BvS10 Sindhu is a customised and upgraded variant of the proven BvS10 articulated all-terrain vehicle, specifically adapted for India's challenging terrain and climate. It is designed to operate efficiently across various environments including high-altitude snowfields, deserts, marshlands, flooded areas, and coastal regions with amphibious capabilities. The vehicle successfully completed a series of rigorous trials across sea-level and high-altitude terrains, demonstrating exceptional performance that meets the Indian Army's operational benchmarks.​





Key Features and Modular Design





The vehicle's design supports unmatched mobility, flexibility, and performance in extreme climatic conditions.





It features a modular construction that allows it to be configured for multiple mission roles such as:





Personnel transport Command and control Logistics supply Ambulance services Vehicle repair and recovery Weapon support platforms





This versatility greatly enhances the Army's operational and tactical mobility capabilities in numerous deployment scenarios.​





The collaboration between L&T and BAE Systems Hägglunds operates under a licensing and technology transfer model. The partnership not only facilitates local manufacturing but also ensures technology and design expertise is transferred to bolster India's indigenous defence industrial base. This contract marks the BvS10 vehicle's first expansion into the Asian market, underscoring its global reputation and reliability in the all-terrain, armoured, and amphibious vehicle segment.​





According to senior management from both entities, the BvS10 Sindhu programme will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s operational reach and tactical effectiveness across varied terrains. It also solidifies L&T’s position as a major defence system integrator and manufacturer in India, supporting the broader Make in India initiative by scaling defence-critical manufacturing capabilities at industrial levels.​





The BvS10 platform is already in service with several armed forces worldwide, including Austria, France, Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, with ongoing orders for Germany. Its proven record combined with India-specific customisations makes the Sindhu variant a vital asset for the Indian Army’s modernisation efforts.​





The BvS10 Sindhu by L&T represents a cutting-edge, versatile, and rugged armoured vehicle built to meet India's demanding terrain challenges while advancing the country’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This program strengthens India’s indigenous defence capabilities and affirms L&T’s role as a key player in defence systems production.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







