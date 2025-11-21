



The Indian Air Force has taken delivery of a leased Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, marking a crucial step in restoring its mid-air refuelling capability.





The aircraft has arrived at the Agra Air Force Station, the IAF’s primary refuelling base, under a wet-lease agreement with the US-based Metrea Management. The arrangement includes aircraft, crew, and maintenance support under US Federal Aviation Administration oversight.





The KC-135 will not only augment the IAF’s depleted aerial refuelling fleet but will also assist the Indian Navy in supporting joint long-range operations over sea and land.





This development comes at a time when the IAF’s six Russian-origin Il-78MKI refuelling tankers are hampered by severe serviceability and spares shortages, which have sharply reduced operational availability.





With the induction of the KC-135, the IAF gains immediate access to an operationally proven platform that has served as the backbone of US aerial operations for over six decades.





The aircraft’s flying boom system, compatible with Western-origin fighters and transport aircraft, ensures rapid fuel transfer, while optional hose-and-drogue pods enable simultaneous refuelling of two aircraft, broadening interoperability.





India’s Il-78MKI tankers, inducted from 2003 onwards, have suffered from chronic maintenance delays and supply chain constraints.





Their Russian PS-90 engines and complex airframe systems have faced persistent downtime, frequently grounding more than half the fleet. This limitation has hindered India’s capacity to sustain extended transcontinental or oceanic missions without staging through ground refuelling stops.





Efforts to procure fresh refuellers began as early as 2007, with two major global tenders floated for six multi-role tanker aircraft. Airbus’s A330 MRTT and Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus, based on the A330 and 767 passenger jets respectively, were both shortlisted at different times.





Yet both procurement attempts were halted due to cost concerns, procedural delays, and repeated evaluation cycles, reflecting India’s bureaucratic inertia in capital acquisitions.





Against this backdrop, the short-term leasing solution via Metrea Management offers immediate relief while enabling the IAF and Navy to evaluate Western refueler compatibility with existing fleets such as the Rafale, C-17, P-8I, and future platforms.





The KC-135’s interoperability with NATO-standard aircraft also provides valuable operational experience aligned with India’s expanding defence partnerships.





Operational analysts view this leasing arrangement as a pragmatic interim solution that could shape India’s long-term tanker acquisition strategy. It also underscores a growing willingness within the Ministry of Defence to explore flexible procurement models, including wet leasing and joint usage across services, to mitigate capability gaps pending indigenous solutions.





While this stopgap measure brings welcome reinforcement, the broader challenge of modernising India’s aerial refuelling fleet remains unresolved.





A long-term decision on a permanent platform, whether the Airbus A330 MRTT or Boeing KC-46, will determine whether the IAF can sustain extended force projection and strategic reach in support of its expanding regional commitments.





Agencies







