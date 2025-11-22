



A Brazilian defence delegation led by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of the Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad, as highlighted by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) on November 21, 2025.





The delegation received a detailed briefing from Major General G Srinivas, Commandant CDM IDS, on the college's various training activities, including the Higher Defence Management Course, CDM's flagship programme.





The visitors were introduced to the Comprehensive Assessment of Security Strategies (COMPASS) framework used by CDM for Net Assessment. Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta praised the academic excellence, cutting-edge infrastructure, and the knowledge dissemination at CDM.





He underscored the strong bilateral relationship between India and Brazil, emphasising considerable potential to advance academic collaborations further with CDM.





This visit follows the strategic roadmap agreement charted during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 2025 visit to Brazil with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The ten-year plan focuses on five priority pillars, including defence and security cooperation. The two nations recognise aligned views and complementary strategic interests in these areas.





The joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs noted growing defence cooperation encompassing joint military exercises and exchanging senior defence delegations.





Both countries expressed satisfaction with the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, facilitating deeper collaboration in strategic sectors.





Additionally, they welcomed the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue platform aimed at enhancing cooperation through sharing information, experiences, and national cybersecurity perspectives.





Thus, the Brazilian delegation's visit to CDM underscores ongoing efforts to deepen defence ties with India through academic and strategic partnerships, consolidating a robust framework for future cooperation in defence education, training, and cybersecurity.​





Based On ANI Report







