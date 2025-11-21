



A tragic incident struck the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) TEJAS light combat aircraft crashed during an aerial display at Al Maktoum International Airport.





The mishap claimed the life of the IAF pilot flying the indigenous fighter. The accident occurred at approximately 2:10 pm local time, moments after take-off, halting one of the most anticipated exhibitions of the international event.





Thick plumes of black smoke rose over the venue as emergency personnel rushed to the scene. Firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze swiftly, and the immediate area was cordoned off to ensure public safety. The air show’s flying activity was temporarily suspended, while spectators were moved away from the runway zone.





Witnesses at the site reported that the aircraft appeared to lose control shortly after leaving the runway. The TEJAS was reportedly ascending into its display routine when it suddenly pitched downward. The aircraft hit the ground with great force, suggesting a rapid loss of lift or control authority within seconds of take-off.





Initial visual footage shared online shows the aircraft banking sharply before impact. However, event organisers have urged restraint until official findings are released, as circulating videos may not provide a complete technical understanding of the sequence.





The Indian Air Force confirmed the loss of its pilot and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In an official statement, the IAF extended condolences to the bereaved family and assured that all assistance was being provided. The force has ordered a court of inquiry to establish the exact cause of the crash, focusing on technical malfunction, flight control behaviour, and environmental conditions.





Indian officials in Dubai are coordinating closely with UAE aviation authorities for access to flight data and wreckage recovery. The investigation is expected to cover engine performance records, telemetry logs, onboard instrumentation data, and maintenance history of the aircraft involved.





Authorities temporarily halted all flying displays following the crash. The situation was brought under control in about 45 minutes, after which officials began assessing safety conditions for possible resumption of scheduled events.





The TEJAS performance had been part of India’s effort to showcase its growing indigenous defence manufacturing capability to global audiences and prospective partners.





The display was expected to highlight the TEJAS’ agility, advanced avionics, and flight envelope characteristics under operational conditions. The accident has cast a sombre shadow over what was meant to be a demonstration of technological progress and confidence in India’s aerospace capability.





Several witnesses described the accident as occurring almost immediately after take-off. One spectator noted that the aircraft appeared to tilt abruptly before crashing. Others commended the rapid response of emergency services, including ground crews and firefighting helicopters that reached the site within minutes.





Local media quoted officials as confirming one fatality and no collateral damage to surrounding infrastructure or spectators. Eyewitnesses said emergency crews handled the situation efficiently and prevented the fire from spreading.





The TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is a single-engine, lightweight, multi-role fighter in the 4.5-generation class. It is built primarily from composite materials, which significantly reduce structural weight while enhancing durability.





The TEJAS can carry a payload of up to 4,000 kilograms across multiple hard-points and is equipped with advanced radar, fly-by-wire controls, and modern electronic warfare systems. The aircraft’s compact design allows for high manoeuvrability — a core feature in both combat and demonstration settings.





The first squadron, No. 45 ‘Flying Daggers’, was inducted into the IAF in 2016, marking the beginning of operational deployment. In 2025, the Indian government approved the procurement of 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, signifying strong confidence in the platform’s capabilities and continued evolution into more advanced variants.





While it is premature to infer conclusions, aviation experts suggest that potential factors could include engine thrust loss, flight control malfunction, or an aerodynamic departure during early manoeuvre execution. Conditions such as crosswinds or density altitude at the airfield can also influence performance during tight display sequences.





The upcoming inquiry will be central to identifying the immediate technical or procedural failure that occurred. Investigators are expected to focus on flight data recordings and maintenance documentation to determine whether the incident involved mechanical, software, or pilot-induced variables.





The accident represents a severe setback to India’s public showing of indigenous aerospace capability at an international venue. However, defence analysts emphasise that such incidents, while tragic, often provide critical lessons that drive design improvements and operational safety reforms.





The TEJAS program remains a cornerstone of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, symbolising the nation’s long-term goal of self-reliance in combat aviation technology. The upcoming months will be crucial as investigators unravel the technical sequence that led to the crash and recommend corrective steps for the fleet.





