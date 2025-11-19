



The Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its aerial prowess and technical competence at the Dubai Air Show 2025, marking yet another milestone in India’s growing international defence engagement.





The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT) and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS together represented the cutting edge of India’s air capabilities on the global stage.





Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh of the Surya Kiran team expressed immense pride in showcasing India’s aviation excellence before a global audience. He described it as an honour to represent the Tricolour and embody the determination, skill, and discipline of the Indian Air Force.





The precision and coordination of the Surya Kiran formation drew praise from spectators and participants alike, reinforcing India’s reputation for operational excellence.





The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team thrilled crowds with intricate formation flying and precision manoeuvres during the second day of the Air Show at Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport. Their signature nine-aircraft diamond formations and coordinated aerobatic displays represented years of dedicated training and unwavering focus.





The IAF’s LCA TEJAS, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), also made a strong impression. Its dynamic flight demonstrations showcased advanced manoeuvrability, aerodynamic agility, and combat readiness.





The static display area attracted significant attention from aviation enthusiasts, engineers, and potential buyers, underlining strong international curiosity in India’s indigenously developed platforms.





The Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, highlighted that India’s participation at the Dubai Air Show reflected the country’s expanding defence cooperation with the United Arab Emirates. He said the inclusion of both TEJAS and SKAT in response to UAE’s request symbolised the deepening ties at the strategic and service levels between the two air forces.





Air Marshal Tiwari further observed that the impressive response to TEJAS in previous editions of the Air Show has bolstered global confidence in the Indian aircraft manufacturing ecosystem. He noted that sustained participation demonstrates not only India’s evolving aviation capabilities but also its readiness to engage global partners in meaningful cooperation and technology exchange.





India’s large-scale procurement plan of nearly 200 TEJAS fighters sends a clear signal about the Air Force’s confidence in indigenous design and production. Air Marshal Tiwari emphasised that such commitment strengthens India’s technological standing and manufacturing credibility, inspiring global interest in the TEJAS platform.





This scale of induction has strategic implications. It underscores India’s push to modernise its air fleet while supporting the self-reliance objectives of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The TEJAS programme has evolved into a tangible demonstration of Indian defence innovation gaining traction internationally.





The IAF contingent, comprising the TEJAS team and the SKAT formation, arrived at Al Maktoum Airbase ahead of the five-day event, held from 17 to 21 November. The Dubai Air Show 2025 features participation from over 100 air forces worldwide, serving as a crucial platform for showcasing next-generation technologies and fostering bilateral partnerships.





According to an IAF statement, the Indian participation aims to enhance interoperability, advance operational understanding, and expand opportunities for military and defence-industrial cooperation. With India’s growing presence in international expos, the Air Force continues to strengthen not just its operational ties, but also its diplomatic and technological footprint across the global defence landscape.





Based On ANI Report







