



The Indian Air Force demonstrated its aerial prowess over Guwahati’s skies on Sunday as part of the celebrations marking its 93rd anniversary.





The flypast took place over the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, drawing thousands of spectators who lined the banks to witness the first-ever Air Force Day display in Assam. The event featured an impressive range of aircraft and formations, highlighting both the operational capability and the regional importance of the location.





The Sarang helicopter team and the Hawk aircraft display team dazzled the audience with synchronised aerobatics against the scenic backdrop of the Brahmaputra.





With around 58 aircraft in 25 formations, the flypast showcased the Air Force’s diverse inventory, encompassing fighters, transport aircraft, and helicopters. The inclusion of both indigenous and imported aircraft underscored the combined strengths of Indian manufacturing and global collaboration in service of national defence.





Frontline fighters including the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Mirage-2000, and TEJAS took centre stage. The Rafale and Su-30MKI, both active participants in the Indian Air Force’s successful Operation Sindoor strikes, flew in tight coordination with Mirage-2000s in the Barak formation.





The Rafale also executed a solo performance in the Haati formation, concluding with a striking vertical Charlie manoeuvre. Meanwhile, the indigenously developed LCA Tejas flew in the Dikhow formation, symbolising India’s growing self-reliance in advanced fighter aircraft development.





Supporting aircraft like the MiG-29, Harvard, and AEW&C systems contributed to the display, enhancing its operational representation. The helicopter contingent, including the Apache attack helicopter, DHRUV MK-I, and Mi-17s, exhibited their versatility and manoeuvring capabilities.





The transport fleet made its mark with C-295, C-130J Super Hercules, and An-32 aircraft flying in formation, underscoring their role in logistical and tactical airlift missions across India’s varied terrain.





The selection of Guwahati as the venue was seen as a strategically significant move. Located close to the Siliguri Corridor—India’s narrow but vital link to its north-eastern states—the region is of immense military importance.





The event’s location also carried strong geopolitical signalling amidst increasing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh. By staging such a display near the so-called Chicken’s Neck corridor, the Air Force conveyed the message that this critical region remains well within India’s protective reach.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh attended the ceremony, reflecting the importance accorded to the event.





The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and pride in seeing the Air Force Day celebrations brought to the Northeast. In his words, such events not only inspire the youth but also instil a sense of belonging and national pride in the region.





Later, he described the show on social media as a visible manifestation of India’s growing strength and sovereignty, remarking that the Northeast — once marginalised during the 1962 war — now stands as a pillar of strategic resilience.





Simultaneously, on the maritime front, India’s naval presence expanded across the Pacific as the stealth frigate INS Sahyadri arrived at the American naval base in Guam for Exercise Malabar-2025.





This major multilateral engagement brings together naval forces from India, the United States, Japan, and Australia under the Quad framework. The exercise, taking place from November 10 to 18, reaffirms the participating nations’ commitment to free and open access in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





The harbour phase, from November 10 to 12, will concentrate on coordination and operational planning. Activities include communication alignment, cross-visits among ships, and joint sports events to foster camaraderie.





The sea phase, spanning November 13 to 17, will involve complex naval drills such as anti-submarine warfare, gunnery and air defence sequences, and integrated fleet operations. These exercises are designed to strengthen inter-operability, refine tactical coordination, and boost maritime readiness amid shifting geopolitical conditions.





Launched originally in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the United States, Malabar has since evolved into one of the most comprehensive naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific.





Its 2025 iteration carries added significance owing to the global strategic uncertainties following President Donald Trump’s re-election and emerging questions about the Quad’s future direction. Still, India’s sustained participation and strong naval readiness underscore its commitment to regional stability and cooperative maritime security.





Together, the Guwahati air show and the Guam naval drills highlighted India’s expanding military preparedness both on land and at sea.





They served as symbols of an assertive, integrated defence posture, conveying a message of strategic balance, technological progress, and cohesive national strength in a rapidly transforming regional landscape.





Agencies







