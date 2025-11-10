Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sidesteps Comment On Su-57 Procurement Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a recent interview with Firstpost, deliberately refrained from commenting on the possible procurement of the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
This cautious stance came amid growing speculation and ongoing talks about the acquisition and local manufacturing of the Su-57 under India’s strategic defence initiatives.
The Su-57, Russia’s advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter, is at the centre of discussions envisaging a transformative boost to India’s combat aviation capabilities.
Reports indicate that India is negotiating an initial fly-away purchase of 36 to 40 aircraft to form two frontline squadrons, followed by potential local production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility.
The full-scale deal could scale up to seven squadrons, equating to 120 to 140 jets, marking one of the largest foreign procurements of the Su-57 globally.
Su-57 fighter equipped with the AL-51F1 engine with a flat nozzle and deflectable thrust vector
Despite these developments, Singh emphasised India’s broader commitment to self-reliance, highlighting the importance of indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.
He underscored that India’s defence strategy focuses strongly on Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), looking to balance technology acquisition with nurturing domestic defence industry capabilities.
This approach aligns with the government’s “Make in India” defence vision, which also includes ambitious indigenous projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
Singh previously confirmed a firm resolve to design and manufacture fifth-generation stealth fighters within India, with prototype development underway and production planned alongside the timeline for Su-57 talks.
The strategic rationale behind Su-57 procurement involves supplementing current IAF platforms like Rafale jets, which while effective, have limitations in payload and radar cross-section vulnerabilities in highly contested airspace.
The Su-57’s enhanced capabilities aim to bolster India’s air power against regional challenges, reflecting a nuanced approach that combines Russian robustness with Indian innovation.
While the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) discussions are progressing, Singh chose not to elaborate publicly on the Su-57 deal details, avoiding speculation and signalling a measured, phased approval process before formal commitments.
He also highlighted ongoing efforts to solve supply issues for indigenous platforms such as the TEJAS MK-1A, underscoring India’s balanced pursuit of foreign collaborations and domestic production growth.
Rajnath Singh’s non-committal stance in the interview mirrors a careful government posture amidst critical defence procurement negotiations.
It emphasises a dual-track strategy of advanced foreign tech acquisitions like the Su-57 with a strong parallel focus on indigenous capability building, painting a complex but forward-looking picture of India’s future air combat readiness.
This layered defence policy underlines India’s intent to transform its air force into a modern, resilient force combining global technology partnerships with growing domestic aerospace strength to address evolving security challenges in South Asia.
IDN (With Agency Inputs)
No comments:
Post a Comment