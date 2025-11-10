



Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a recent interview with Firstpost, deliberately refrained from commenting on the possible procurement of the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This cautious stance came amid growing speculation and ongoing talks about the acquisition and local manufacturing of the Su-57 under India’s strategic defence initiatives.​





The Su-57, Russia’s advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter, is at the centre of discussions envisaging a transformative boost to India’s combat aviation capabilities.





Reports indicate that India is negotiating an initial fly-away purchase of 36 to 40 aircraft to form two frontline squadrons, followed by potential local production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility.





The full-scale deal could scale up to seven squadrons, equating to 120 to 140 jets, marking one of the largest foreign procurements of the Su-57 globally.​





Su-57 fighter equipped with the AL-51F1 engine with a flat nozzle and deflectable thrust vector





Despite these developments, Singh emphasised India’s broader commitment to self-reliance, highlighting the importance of indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.





He underscored that India’s defence strategy focuses strongly on Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), looking to balance technology acquisition with nurturing domestic defence industry capabilities.​





This approach aligns with the government’s “Make in India” defence vision, which also includes ambitious indigenous projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Singh previously confirmed a firm resolve to design and manufacture fifth-generation stealth fighters within India, with prototype development underway and production planned alongside the timeline for Su-57 talks.​





The strategic rationale behind Su-57 procurement involves supplementing current IAF platforms like Rafale jets, which while effective, have limitations in payload and radar cross-section vulnerabilities in highly contested airspace.





The Su-57’s enhanced capabilities aim to bolster India’s air power against regional challenges, reflecting a nuanced approach that combines Russian robustness with Indian innovation.​





While the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) discussions are progressing, Singh chose not to elaborate publicly on the Su-57 deal details, avoiding speculation and signalling a measured, phased approval process before formal commitments.





He also highlighted ongoing efforts to solve supply issues for indigenous platforms such as the TEJAS MK-1A, underscoring India’s balanced pursuit of foreign collaborations and domestic production growth.​





Rajnath Singh’s non-committal stance in the interview mirrors a careful government posture amidst critical defence procurement negotiations.





It emphasises a dual-track strategy of advanced foreign tech acquisitions like the Su-57 with a strong parallel focus on indigenous capability building, painting a complex but forward-looking picture of India’s future air combat readiness.​





This layered defence policy underlines India’s intent to transform its air force into a modern, resilient force combining global technology partnerships with growing domestic aerospace strength to address evolving security challenges in South Asia.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







