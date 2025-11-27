



India has reiterated its firm support for all efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised its close monitoring of recent developments surrounding various peace proposals, particularly those spearheaded by the United States.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a media briefing, noted India’s awareness of reports about the evolving peace plan. He stressed that the issue remains fluid, with ongoing meetings and consultations underway. India continues to uphold its consistent position favouring dialogue and peaceful resolution.





Despite India’s clear backing of peace talks, significant hurdles persist between Ukraine and Russia. According to CNN, Ukrainian sources involved in the discussions indicate that major obstacles remain unresolved. US officials, including former President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have suggested that only minor issues separate the parties and expressed optimism about Ukrainian agreement on the US proposals.





However, Ukrainian authorities have highlighted at least three core sticking points that are central to their national security and political red lines. These include the potential cession of key territory in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s demilitarisation, and the country’s permanent exclusion from NATO membership.





All three conditions reflect Moscow’s longstanding demands but remain deeply contentious for Kyiv. Ukrainian forces have endured significant casualties defending the disputed territories, making any concession politically and militarily sensitive.





Jaiswal echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated call that “this is not an era of war” and highlighted the Prime Minister’s appeal for the earliest possible cessation of hostilities. India has consistently advocated for constructive engagement between the parties and relevant stakeholders to explore practical and sincere pathways toward peace.





Dialogue and diplomacy remain India’s preferred methods for resolving the conflict sustainably. The MEA spokesperson reaffirmed India’s support for comprehensive efforts aimed at bringing enduring peace to the region.





Notably, peace initiatives were central topics during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Moscow and his discussions with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, reflecting India’s diplomatic engagement on the issue.





Now in its fourth year, the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to inflict immense humanitarian and economic costs upon both nations and the wider region. Meanwhile, the United States and European allies persist in negotiating with Ukraine to secure a peace deal that can end the hostilities and restore stability.





India’s balanced stance underscores a preference for a peaceful resolution through multilateral dialogue, recognising the geopolitical complexities and the urgent human toll of ongoing warfare.





Based On ANI Report







