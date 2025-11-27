



The recent joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran marks a significant step in India's pursuit of indigenous precision-guided munitions. This 50:50 partnership establishes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune dedicated to the HAMMER air-to-ground missile.





The plant’s scope encompasses the complete lifecycle of the missile, including assembly, integration, testing, and future upgrade capabilities, securing India's operational autonomy.





The HAMMER missile itself is a 250 kg modular weapon system designed for precision strikes. It features three primary components: a guidance section, an optional rocket booster, and a warhead. This modularity allows for flexibility in mission profiles, including adjustments for range and impact characteristics according to target requirements.





The guidance system combines GPS with inertial navigation and an imaging infrared seeker, enabling high accuracy in terminal phases even when subjected to electronic jamming. This layered navigation capability ensures reliability against sophisticated enemy countermeasures, which are increasingly prevalent in modern contested environments.





Range performance varies by configuration: with the booster attached, the HAMMER can achieve a maximum stand-off distance exceeding 70 km when launched from high altitudes. Without the booster, the effective range falls to 15-20 km. This gives the Indian Air Force tactical options for both close and long-range engagements, depending on platform and mission context.





Pilots have the versatility to select the missile's impact angle, choosing between vertical and horizontal strike modes. This adaptability enhances effectiveness against diverse targets, particularly those fortified with earth or concrete overhead protection, such as bunkers, command posts, and hardened aircraft shelters.





The warhead is specifically engineered to penetrate thick reinforced concrete, reflecting the missile’s role in neutralising heavily defended strategic assets. This capability is critical given the increasing sophistication of regional adversaries’ hardened infrastructure.





India’s initial assembly content will reach 50 percent indigenous components, with planned increases to 60 percent and beyond. This phased localisation supports the broader goal of self-reliance in defence technology under the Make in India initiative, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers over time.





The missile has already been cleared for integration with the Rafale fighter jets and is slated to become a standard precision strike weapon for the indigenous TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 jets. This cross-platform compatibility ensures enhanced strike options across the Indian Air Force’s fighter fleet.





Significantly, India secures joint intellectual property rights from this collaboration, enabling customisation of the missile to meet specific operational demands and future technological enhancements. This IP ownership accelerates innovation cycles and supports rapid deployment in critical theatres.





In operational terms, this capability gives the Indian Air Force and Navy an independent, rapid supply chain for advanced long-range precision weapons. This is a strategic advantage amid evolving regional security dynamics, where timely and effective strikes against defended and hardened targets can decisively alter conflict outcomes.





The BEL-Safran HAMMER JV represents a crucial advancement in India’s precision-guided munition capability, reinforcing its strategic deterrence with a domestically supported, highly flexible weapon system suited to the modern battlefield.





Based On Republic World Video Report







