



India strongly condemned Pakistan’s remarks concerning the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that Pakistan lacks the moral authority to criticise India on this matter. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, pointed to Pakistan’s own serious human rights issues as a reason it should refrain from lecturing India.





He characterised Pakistan as a nation “with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities,” asserting that it holds no legitimate moral standing on this issue.





The MEA’s rebuke came in response to Pakistan’s objections over the saffron flag hoisting atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple spire, which symbolised the formal completion of the temple’s construction. Pakistan accused India of using the ceremony to increase pressure on religious minorities and to erase Muslim heritage, reflecting Islamabad’s continued narrative around communal tensions related to the temple.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Dhwajarohan Utsav on Tuesday, describing the flag hoisting as a profoundly moving personal experience. The event marked a momentous milestone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a site long embroiled in religious and political controversy between Hindu and Muslim communities. This ceremonial occasion underscored India’s intent to consolidate its cultural heritage and religious identity in this significant location.





In his statement, Jaiswal urged Pakistan to discontinue “hypocritical homilies” and instead focus on rectifying its own “abysmal human rights records.” This pointed critique aimed not only to dismiss Pakistan’s comments but also to spotlight ongoing concerns related to minority treatment and repression within Pakistan itself.





Separately, the MEA also addressed China’s recent statement regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh at Shanghai International Airport. The person detained was reportedly travelling onward to Japan and was holding a valid Indian passport. The Indian government reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, underscoring that no Chinese denial could alter this well-established fact.





Jaiswal noted that India had taken up the matter strongly with Chinese officials, lodging formal demarches in both Beijing and Delhi. This diplomatic engagement highlighted India’s insistence on respect for its sovereignty and the rights of its citizens, especially in sensitive border-related situations.





India’s firm replies to both Pakistan and China signify its unwavering stance on national sovereignty, cultural pride, and human rights issues. The exchanges reflect ongoing geopolitical tensions in South Asia, where historical grievances, territorial disputes, and communal sensitivities continue to interlink and influence diplomatic relations.





This episode also illustrates India’s efforts to publicly call out perceived hypocrisy from its neighbours while asserting its own narrative, which centres on national unity and cultural restoration. The government’s messaging seeks to counter external critiques by pointing to ethical and political failures elsewhere, especially relating to minority rights and state behaviour.





The Ram Mandir event itself serves not just as a religious milestone but as a statement of India’s socio-political trajectory under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. The ceremonious saffron flag raising symbolises a larger ideological consolidation involving heritage, identity, and national pride, which has become a key element in the current government’s domestic and international posture.





