



India is poised to become a global hub for assistive technology, according to Shombi Sharp, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for India. Speaking during the National Accessibility Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, Sharp praised the Indian government's initiatives to foster an accessible and inclusive society.





He pointed out that India possesses some of the world’s most advanced digital public infrastructure, which supports disability inclusion effectively through digital platforms, enabling wide-reaching government campaigns and services.





Sharp highlighted the collaboration between the UN and the Indian government, which has been instrumental in advancing inclusivity. For instance, a UNESCO-led programme made Durga Puja celebrations more accessible by piloting 40 fully disability-inclusive pandals, with plans to expand this initiative to 400 locations and eventually to all Indian festivals. This effort exemplifies how cultural events can be made more inclusive, allowing people with disabilities to participate fully.





He also underscored India's role as a leader for the global south and a pioneer in south-south cooperation. Sharp mentioned key Indian digital initiatives like digital inclusion, digital public infrastructure, and the India Stack as crucial elements that enable comprehensive inclusion in today’s digital age.





He tied this vision to long-term goals such as the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047, indicating that disability inclusion is a fundamental cornerstone of both frameworks.





India's progressive disability rights legislation was lauded as one of the most advanced globally. The UN is partnering with the Indian government, civil society, and businesses to implement this legislative framework, aiming to transform legal protections into tangible lived experiences for the hundreds of millions of persons with disabilities in India.





Sharp emphasised the economic benefits of disability inclusion, stating it could add up to 7% growth to India’s GDP.





The National Accessibility Summit itself, organised by the accessibility organisation Svayam and led by industrialist Sminu Jindal, was recognised as a timely platform fostering important dialogue on accessibility across sectors including sports, transportation, tourism, and information communication technology (ICT).





The summit reflected Jindal's vision recognising accessibility as a universal human right, urging for a redesign of environments to ensure everyone can contribute their fullest potential. The discussions also aimed to highlight financial and economic opportunities arising from accessibility, viewing it as not only a social imperative but an avenue for economic empowerment and growth.





The UN sees India’s potential to lead globally in assistive technology through its digital infrastructure, inclusive policies, and strategic partnerships, impacting disability inclusion both domestically and internationally.​





