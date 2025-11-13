



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Session on Energy Security and Critical Minerals, held in Niagara, Canada.





The session brought together key global partners to deliberate on energy resilience, secure supply chains, and sustainable access to critical resources essential for future industries.





Presenting the Indian perspective, Jaishankar underlined that India remains open to working constructively with the international community to build stronger, more predictable frameworks for global energy security.





He emphasised that greater international cooperation, underpinned by trust and mutual benefit, is the only viable path to ensuring stable and reliable access to critical energy and mineral resources.





In a post shared on X, the minister noted that India advocates reducing over‑dependence on single‑source suppliers, mitigating supply‑chain vulnerabilities, and enhancing global resilience. He observed that while policy consultations can drive alignment, the real challenge lies in translating these commitments into ground‑level outcomes that reinforce stability and predictability across sectors.





Jaishankar pointed to growing market volatility, resource restrictions, and geopolitical unpredictability as serious risks affecting global energy transition goals. He reaffirmed India’s readiness to engage constructively in policymaking and implementation with likeminded partners, to support diversified, secure, and sustainable mineral supply networks.





Earlier, the minister had also attended the G7 Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity, where he advanced India’s vision based on the MAHASAGAR framework. This approach reinforces India’s commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo‑Pacific region. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of trusted and diversified maritime links, efficient port facilities, and resilient trade corridors for global economic stability.





He called for stronger collaboration to safeguard critical maritime and undersea infrastructure against threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, and other transnational crimes. He further underscored India’s emergence as a first responder in the maritime domain, with the country deepening partnerships for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations through joint exercises and logistics agreements.





The minister reiterated that maritime trade remains central to both national prosperity and international economic security. Ensuring resilient ports, safe waterways, and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) are vital in advancing collective maritime interests, he said.





India’s participation, alongside invited partners such as Brazil, Australia, and South Korea, demonstrates New Delhi’s increasingly active diplomatic engagement under Canada’s G7 presidency. The inclusion of issues like energy transition, critical minerals, and maritime security reflects India’s expanding role in shaping the global strategic agenda.





A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that Jaishankar’s participation reaffirms India’s continued commitment to working with global partners in addressing shared challenges, strengthening the multilateral system, and amplifying the voice of the Global South in international decision‑making platforms.





Based On ANI Report







