



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s strong maritime vision and global leadership during his participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity, held in Niagara, Canada, under Canada’s presidency.





At the session, Jaishankar articulated India’s MAHASAGAR outlook—an integrated approach towards maritime cooperation focused on security, sustainability, and shared growth in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. He underlined that India’s vision places the oceans at the heart of global connectivity and mutual prosperity, while promoting regional stability through inclusive partnerships.





Jaishankar emphasised the importance of trusted, diversified, and resilient maritime supply chains. He drew attention to India’s continuing efforts to advance its shipping and port infrastructure, develop sustainable blue corridors, and strengthen logistics networks that support economic growth and energy security.





He reiterated that the future of global trade and stability depends on well-guarded sea lanes and secure chokepoints, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions and disruptions. According to Jaishankar, maritime security cooperation among like-minded nations is critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based maritime order.





The minister also spoke about the growing risks to critical maritime and undersea infrastructure, including threats from piracy, smuggling, and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.





He stressed that these issues require enhanced coordination among regional and global stakeholders. India’s expanding partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar noted, aim to counter such challenges while promoting marine law enforcement and information sharing.





He further drew attention to India’s increasing involvement in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions across the region. He described how India has emerged as a “first responder” in the maritime domain—rapidly providing aid, logistics, and evacuation support during crises, from cyclones to maritime accidents. Joint exercises, logistics agreements, and cooperative frameworks are deepening these capabilities.





Highlighting the significance of resilient ports and secure waterways, Jaishankar said they form the backbone of the global economy. He underscored that safeguarding maritime infrastructure is essential to achieving collective development goals.





The minister reaffirmed India’s adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), describing it as a cornerstone of international maritime governance that must be upheld in both letter and spirit.





At the sidelines of the G7 meeting, Jaishankar held several bilateral discussions that reinforced India’s growing diplomatic footprint. He met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas. Earlier interactions included talks with counterparts from Canada, Mexico, France, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Germany.





These engagements addressed global issues such as trade, energy transition, maritime stability, and cooperation in emerging technologies—reflecting India’s proactive diplomacy and outreach under the G7 framework.





The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued earlier this week, highlighted that Jaishankar’s participation signifies India’s continued commitment to multilateral cooperation and its role as a constructive partner in resolving global challenges. The statement added that India remains deeply engaged in amplifying the “Voice of the Global South” and strengthening international unity on issues concerning security, development, and resilience.





Based On ANI Report







