

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Sessions on energy security, critical minerals, and maritime prosperity. His participation underscored India's proactive engagement in shaping global cooperation frameworks on strategic resources and secure maritime networks.

During the session on energy security and critical minerals, Jaishankar emphasised India’s openness to working constructively with international partners. He noted that global collaboration is essential to reduce dependency, enhance resilience, and ensure predictability in supply chains.

The minister highlighted India’s balanced approach to addressing vulnerabilities arising from concentrated supply sources and market disruptions.





In a post shared on X, Jaishankar outlined the key themes of his intervention, stressing the importance of turning policy dialogue into tangible action. He observed that while consultations and coordination are valuable, the primary test lies in practical implementation on the ground.





His remarks reflected India’s broader strategic objective of achieving autonomy without isolation, through structured engagement with global supply-chain partners.





Building upon his earlier participation in the Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s “MAHASAGAR” outlook, which promotes maritime cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. He underlined the importance of trusted, diversified, and resilient maritime connectivity to ensure collective economic security and stability.





Jaishankar also called for enhanced coordination among nations to safeguard critical maritime and subsea infrastructure, which faces growing risks from piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, and other transnational threats. He underscored India’s growing role as a first responder in the maritime domain, citing its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations across the Indo-Pacific.





Highlighting India’s infrastructure focus, he referenced the government’s initiatives to upgrade port facilities and strengthen logistics networks as part of efforts to develop secure maritime corridors. He further stressed that the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) must remain the cornerstone of global maritime governance.





India’s inclusion as an invited partner at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under Canada's presidency—alongside nations like Brazil, Australia, and South Korea—demonstrates its growing relevance in global strategic discussions. The outreach engagement provides New Delhi a vital platform to present perspectives from the Global South on energy, resources, and security cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that Jaishankar’s participation reaffirms India’s commitment to constructive multilateralism. In an official statement, the MEA said that India remains dedicated to addressing pressing global challenges while amplifying the collective voice of the developing world.





Through these engagements, Jaishankar positioned India as both a responsible stakeholder and a bridge between advanced economies and emerging nations, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to shaping an equitable and resilient international order.





Based On ANI Report







