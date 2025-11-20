



India has strengthened its diplomatic presence in Russia with the inauguration of two new Consulates General in Yekaterinburg and Kazan. The development marks a significant step in deepening bilateral engagement across economic, scientific, technological and cultural domains.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar formally opened the new missions during his visit to Russia, describing the move as the beginning of a “new phase” in India–Russia cooperation.





Jaishankar emphasised that the establishment of these consulates followed several months of preparation and sustained effort. With the new additions, India now operates four Consulates General in Russia—located in Saint Petersburg, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg and Kazan—alongside two Honorary Consulates in Astrakhan and Yekaterinburg, and the Embassy in Moscow. This expanded network reflects New Delhi’s intent to engage more comprehensively across Russia’s vast regional landscape.





Addressing the opening in Yekaterinburg, Jaishankar underlined the city’s strategic and industrial importance, noting it is often referred to as Russia’s “third capital” and serves as the gateway to Siberia. The region is known for its strong base in heavy engineering, metallurgy, gem cutting, nuclear fuel production, defence manufacturing, chemicals and medical equipment.





He pointed to Yekaterinburg’s status as the host of INNOPROM, one of Russia’s leading international industrial technology fairs, noting that the new Consulate will enhance collaboration between Indian and Russian enterprises in high-technology and industrial sectors.





Jaishankar stated that the Yekaterinburg Consulate would act as a vital link for expanding trade and technology partnerships and fostering cooperation in scientific innovation and industrial diversification. Its establishment, he said, would provide crucial diplomatic support for Indian investors, researchers and businesses operating in Russia’s Ural-Siberian region.





At the inauguration in Kazan, Jaishankar described the city as one of the most vibrant and frequently visited in Russia after Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Known for its cultural diversity and coexistence of civilisations, Kazan represents a bridge between Russia and broader Asia. The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the Consulate in Kazan would play a key role in promoting cross-cultural exchanges and strengthening people-to-people relations, which form the foundation of the India–Russia partnership.





Kazan’s industrial strengths—spanning oil production and refining, fertilisers, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, defence production and electrical equipment—were also cited as areas of potential collaboration. Jaishankar expressed confidence that the opening of these two new missions would deepen engagement in these sectors, bolstering both nations’ shared goals of industrial modernisation and economic resilience.





In his remarks, Jaishankar also drew attention to the sizeable Indian community residing in Russia, especially the large student population. Over 30,000 Indian students currently study across Russian institutions, with nearly 7,000 now under the jurisdiction of the new Kazan Consulate and another 3,000 under Yekaterinburg’s.





The expanded consular network is expected to improve support services for these students and facilitate stronger academic partnerships between universities of both countries.





Following the inaugurations, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the collaboration of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, India’s Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar, and regional representatives from Sverdlovsk and Tatarstan. On social media, he noted his satisfaction at inaugurating the two Consulates, calling the occasion “a major step forward” that will boost trade, tourism, academic exchange and cultural cooperation.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar paid homage at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Moscow, describing Gandhi’s message as more pertinent than ever in today’s world. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and “friends of India,” acknowledging their contributions to sustaining the India–Russia friendship.





The inauguration of the Yekaterinburg and Kazan Consulates underscores New Delhi’s strategic intent to diversify diplomatic engagement across Russia’s regions, aligning political goodwill with practical cooperation in technology, education, energy and manufacturing.





The initiative adds a new dimension to the enduring India–Russia partnership, reinforcing a shared vision of multipolar global engagement and mutual development.





Based On ANI Report







