



The Indian Navy has reaffirmed its readiness and vigilance in monitoring all Chinese vessels operating within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, stated that the Navy maintains close and continuous surveillance on every Chinese naval and research vessel transiting through the region, ensuring full situational awareness.

The announcement comes over a month after the reappearance of the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang‑5 was reported. The vessel, operated by the PLA’s Strategic Support Force, is a third‑generation missile and satellite tracking ship equipped with sophisticated navigation, meteorological, and computing systems.

According to satellite imagery shared by Geo‑Intelligence analyst Damien Symon of The Intel Lab, the ship has been actively manoeuvring in the IOR, prompting heightened security tracking by Indian naval assets.





Vice Admiral Vatsayan, speaking during the curtain raiser for the International Fleet Review 2026 to be held at Visakhapatnam, emphasised that the Indian Navy remains fully alert to the “continuous presence of extra‑regional powers” in the Indian Ocean.





He noted that at any given time, between 40 and 50 foreign vessels operate in the region, and all are being closely observed by Indian maritime surveillance systems.





He explained that the Navy’s monitoring includes tracking the exact activities, arrival and departure timings, and likely operational patterns of these vessels. This comprehensive tracking effort forms part of India’s broader maritime domain awareness framework, which integrates satellite, radar, and patrol data to protect national interests and maritime boundaries.





The Vice Admiral also confirmed forthcoming fleet expansions, announcing that four new vessels will join the Indian Navy by the end of 2025. A further 19 ships are scheduled for induction in 2026, followed by 13 more in 2027. This induction pipeline reflects the Navy’s push towards modernisation and indigenous shipbuilding under the Make in India initiative.





Referring to ongoing operational commitments, Vatsayan highlighted the progress of Operation Sindoor, reaffirming that the operation remains active and that the Navy is fully deployed and prepared for any eventuality.





He underscored that the continuation of joint exercises and military plans with partner nations demonstrates India’s credible maritime posture and readiness in the strategic waters of the IOR.





The remarks underline India’s commitment to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment amid rising geopolitical competition and strategic interest in the Indian Ocean by external powers.





