



India has recently established three new military garrisons along the Bangladesh border to strengthen defence of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken’s Neck, a crucial 22-kilometre-wide strip connecting mainland India with its seven northeastern states.





The new outposts are located at Bamuni near Dhubri in Assam, Kishanganj in Bihar, and Chopra in West Bengal, enhancing operational readiness and rapid response capabilities in this sensitive region.





The Lachit Borphukan Military Station in Dhubri represents the first major military base in Assam near the Bangladesh border. Named after the historic Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, it spans 196 bighas of government land at Bamuni, which was previously encroached upon and cleared in coordination with local authorities.





This base falls under the Tezpur-based 4 Corps and is strategically important for surveillance, area domination, and quick deployment given the volatile security environment influenced by Bangladesh’s evolving geopolitical ties with Pakistan and China. The establishment was supported by Assam’s government and administration, reflecting cooperation for regional peace and security.





While the Dhubri installation is a full-fledged military station, the bases at Kishanganj and Chopra were quickly set up with a minimal timeframe objective and are situated adjacent to the Bangladesh border within the Siliguri Corridor.





The Chopra base in West Bengal is less than a kilometre from Tetulia in Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district. These garrisons operate under the Brahmastra Corps and aim to strengthen ground mobility, enhance surveillance, and improve coordination in the narrow corridor.





The region is under the overall defence of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps (33 Corps), headquartered near Siliguri. India has bolstered security with deployments including Rafale fighter jets, BrahMos missile systems, and advanced air defence platforms such as the S-400 and Akash missile systems.





Contrary to perceptions of vulnerability, military leaders assert the Chicken’s Neck is India’s strongest defence link, capable of rapid force concentration from West Bengal, Sikkim, and the northeast.





This move comes as Indian intelligence closely monitors Bangladesh’s new interim leadership and its growing closeness to Pakistan and China, which could pose strategic challenges. India’s decision to reinforce the corridor reflects a shift from deterrence towards dominance, plugging tactical gaps and enabling swift response to any threats to this vital connectivity lifeline.





The three new military garrisons at Bamuni (Dhubri), Kishanganj, and Chopra fortify the eastern border and ensure the Siliguri Corridor remains secure, with the Lachit Borphukan Military Station being the centrepiece reinforcing military infrastructure alongside rapid deployment bases near the border to maintain operational superiority and territorial integrity in the region.​





