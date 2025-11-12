A scene at the Red Fort blast site carried out by Kashmiri JeM terrorists





India has categorically dismissed the allegations made by Pakistan’s leadership accusing New Delhi of involvement in recent incidents in Islamabad and Wana. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised the remarks, calling them fabricated attempts to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal political turmoil.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement responding to media queries, said the accusations were completely unfounded and reflected the deteriorating credibility of the Pakistani leadership. He stated that India unequivocally rejects such baseless claims made by a leadership “gripped by internal instability and desperation.”





Jaiswal further said that Pakistan’s attempt to manufacture false narratives is a predictable tactic aimed at deflecting domestic attention from its ongoing constitutional and political crisis. He emphasised that the international community is fully aware of Pakistan’s history of such diversionary manoeuvres and would not be misled by its propaganda.





The statement came after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused India of orchestrating the violence in Islamabad and Wana, despite offering no credible evidence. His remarks were reported by Al Jazeera and echoed by some sections of Pakistan’s state media.





The MEA’s response underscores New Delhi’s growing frustration with repetitive attempts by Islamabad to internationalise its domestic issues. Indian officials maintain that such unfounded allegations serve only to highlight Pakistan’s governance failures and its continued reliance on anti-India rhetoric.





The controversy follows a deadly suicide blast that struck Islamabad’s G-11 area earlier this week. According to Pakistani daily Dawn, at least 12 people were killed and 36 others injured when an explosive device detonated outside the district and sessions court building. Preliminary reports suggest that the attack coincided with several high-profile events taking place in the capital.





Among these events were the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, the 6th Margalla Dialogue, and an ongoing cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. Security agencies are currently investigating the attack, though no group has yet claimed responsibility.





Observers note that Pakistan’s leadership frequently resorts to anti-India allegations following terrorist incidents within its borders. Analysts argue that such statements are used to deflect criticism of the state’s failure to address growing insecurity and its internal political crisis, where the military continues to exert influence over civil governance.





New Delhi’s latest rejection of Islamabad’s claims reaffirms its consistent stance that cross-border accusations cannot substitute for credible internal reforms. The MEA has reiterated that stability in Pakistan depends on its own governance, not on external scapegoating or inflammatory rhetoric.











