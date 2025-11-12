



The explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort metro station on Monday evening has drawn widespread international concern and condemnation, as messages of sympathy and solidarity continue to pour in from nations around the world.





At least eight people were killed and several others injured in the blast, which occurred close to one of India’s most prominent landmarks, triggering a massive security response across the capital.





China was among the first to express condolences. In a post shared on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed Beijing’s sympathy for the victims, noting that their thoughts were with those affected and injured in the tragic incident.





The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, echoed similar sentiments, describing the explosion as deeply saddening and extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. His message also reflected solidarity with India in this time of grief.





Moscow also weighed in with a message of support. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed shock over the blast and extended condolences to the victims’ families. He added that Russia was confident the ongoing investigation would reveal the cause of the incident and help bring those responsible to justice. The envoy reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with India amid this challenging moment.





Additional expressions of sympathy came from other global leaders. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed sadness over the explosion and underscored solidarity with the Indian people.





Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa described the incident as a “terror attack”, calling for global unity in the fight against terrorism and emphasising the need to eliminate such threats through collective international action.





Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the blast as heart breaking, paying tribute to the rescue teams and security forces for their swift action at the scene.





Missions from the United States and Canada issued condolence messages while also releasing advisories urging their citizens in India to remain alert and avoid crowded areas until the situation stabilises.





According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the explosion occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car detonated, damaging nearby vehicles. He confirmed that all possible angles were being explored and that multiple central and state agencies had joined the probe to determine the cause and motive.





The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station. Security forces have since cordoned off the area, collecting forensic evidence and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments to trace the vehicle’s movements before the explosion.





The blast, occurring so close to the Red Fort — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and symbol of India’s sovereignty — has deeply unsettled both residents and authorities. It has triggered enhanced surveillance and patrolling across key areas in Delhi and other major cities. Investigators are working on multiple lines of inquiry, including the possibility of a deliberate act of terror, mechanical failure, or sabotage.





As tributes and condolences flood in, the international community continues to stand by India in its efforts to uncover the circumstances behind the explosion.





Global leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting counterterrorism collaborations and ensuring that such acts of violence do not undermine peace and security in the region





The coming days are expected to bring greater clarity as the investigation proceeds with full scale inter-agency coordination and technical analysis of forensic data.





Based On ANI Report







