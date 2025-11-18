



In a significant step towards semiconductor self-reliance, Azimuth AI and Cyient Semiconductors have jointly launched the ARKA GKT-1, India’s first-generation intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip.





The unveiling, held on 17 November in New Delhi, was officiated by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The initiative strengthens India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for semiconductor design, innovation, and manufacturing.





The ARKA GKT-1 represents a landmark in India’s journey to reduce dependency on imported semiconductor technology. Developed through extensive collaboration between Azimuth AI’s deep learning and power intelligence expertise and Cyient Semiconductors’ design engineering capabilities, the chip embodies India’s growing competence in high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) design.





The platform is positioned to address critical needs in smart energy systems, advanced edge computing, and AI-driven control hardware — sectors that demand low-latency analytics, high computational power, and energy efficiency.





The ARKA GKT-1 integrates multiple subsystems traditionally distributed across separate silicon components into a single, high-efficiency chip. The SoC combines multi-core custom compute units with advanced analogue sensing modules, integrated memory, and intelligent power management.





This heterogeneous architecture allows the device to process analogue and digital signals in real time, significantly optimising performance in distributed AI and IoT environments. Its intelligent power optimisation framework ensures adaptive energy usage, making it ideal for industrial automation, smart grids, and autonomous edge devices operating in energy-constrained settings.





The launch of ARKA GKT-1 comes amid India’s concerted push to develop a robust semiconductor design and manufacturing base. The collaboration between Cyient Semiconductors and Azimuth AI illustrates the synergy between design innovation and applied artificial intelligence in hardware.





Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, brings proven expertise in semiconductor design services, while Azimuth AI contributes domain knowledge in AI algorithm acceleration and efficient on-chip intelligence. Their partnership underlines India’s emerging capability to create complete semiconductor IP ecosystems, moving beyond design services into proprietary chip platforms.





Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the ARKA GKT-1 is not merely a product but a platform that positions India within the global semiconductor value chain. The initiative aligns with national programmes designed to promote indigenous R&D, encourage private innovation, and attract investment in high-value technology manufacturing.





By localising intellectual property (IP) in chip architecture and system integration, India aims to build economic resilience and strategic autonomy in critical electronic components, reducing reliance on imported semiconductors amid evolving global supply chain dynamics.





The ARKA GKT-1 platform targets emerging markets in industrial IoT, smart cities, renewable energy management, and distributed AI applications. Its adaptable design architecture allows integration into both consumer and industrial systems requiring high reliability and ultra-low power consumption.





Azimuth AI and Cyient plan to make the platform available for partner-driven development in 2026, supporting custom SoC variants and IP licensing. This move is expected to accelerate indigenous chip innovation and export readiness, further embedding Indian semiconductor technology into global application networks.





Based On PTI Report







