



The Indian Army has commenced the induction of indigenously developed Software Defined Radios, marking a defining step towards enhanced operational communication and defence self-reliance. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited, these systems represent the new generation of secure communication tools tailored for modern warfare.





The initiative follows years of collaborative development under the Indian Radio Software Architecture framework, which standardises radio communication across the Armed Forces.





Software Defined Radios differ fundamentally from conventional hardware-based radios. Traditional communication systems are confined to specific frequencies and functions embedded within fixed circuits. In contrast, SDRs rely on programmable software to manage radio functions such as modulation, demodulation, encryption, and signal processing.





This software-centric approach allows the same device to operate across different frequency bands and communication protocols without the need for hardware changes.





Their adaptability ensures faster reconfiguration in the field, allowing instant shifts between communication modes to meet mission-specific needs. The radios also feature advanced encryption standards, ensuring that voice and data transmissions remain protected against interception or jamming.





This integration of secure encryption and flexible waveform management directly supports the Army’s goal of achieving seamless information flow in a network-centric combat environment.





The deployment of SDRs greatly improves coordination and operational efficiency across Army formations. Troops at multiple levels of command can share real-time situational data and intelligence, improving decision-making and mission outcomes.





The radios reduce the communication gap between units using different equipment by providing a unified interface that bridges legacy and next-generation systems. As a result, interoperability is strengthened, logistics are simplified, and the overall communications footprint in operational zones is reduced.





A key pillar supporting this transformation is the Indian Radio Software Architecture, recently formalised as IRSA Standard 1.0. This standard, jointly developed by DRDO, the Tri-Services, and the Integrated Defence Staff, defines how waveforms, software modules, and APIs interact across all radio systems within the armed forces. It provides a structured framework for ensuring that SDRs built by different developers or tailored for varying mission requirements can work effortlessly together.





The IRSA framework brings uniformity to an area previously marked by fragmented systems and proprietary technologies. By promoting waveform portability and standardised software interfaces, it enables future interoperability across different platforms, whether they belong to the Army, Navy, or Air Force.





New upgrades and enhancements can now be deployed as software updates, eliminating the need for hardware replacements and thus significantly reducing long-term maintenance costs.





Beyond interoperability, the framework encourages certification and validation processes that align with global standards of secure military communication. This ensures that all new radio systems entering service are compatible with existing assets and meet stringent cybersecurity and operational performance criteria.





The adaptability of IRSA-compliant SDRs ensures that the Indian Armed Forces can quickly integrate technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence-assisted communication management and cognitive radio capabilities, as they mature.





The induction of these systems also exemplifies the success of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence domain. The development and production of SDRs entirely within the country safeguard national communication infrastructure from foreign dependencies and potential vulnerabilities.





It also fosters the growth of a skilled domestic industrial base, driving innovation across defence electronics and communication technology sectors.





By achieving an indigenous, scalable, and software-driven radio architecture, India joins a small group of technologically advanced nations with sovereign defence communication frameworks. The move enhances strategic autonomy, ensuring that critical communication networks remain under national control even in high-threat conditions.





With the rollout of SDRs across field formations already underway, the Indian Army is set to gain a robust, future-ready communication backbone — one that will underpin both tactical superiority and long-term operational independence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







