



The Defence Research and Development Organisation's NETRA Airborne Early Warning and Control system has achieved a pivotal milestone with the Indian Air Force granting Final Operational Clearance, reported Alpha Defence on its X.com handle.





This endorsement confirms that all three Embraer EMB-145-based platforms, delivered in Initial Operational Clearance configuration, now meet stringent operational standards following extensive trials.





Development of NETRA commenced as a strategic imperative to bolster India's aerial surveillance capabilities, integrating indigenous sensors for detecting airborne and maritime threats over 360 degrees.





The system mounts active electronically scanned array radars, electronic support measures, and communication suites on the EMB-145 airframe, enabling real-time battle management for controllers aboard and on the ground.





Trials spanned several years, with the Indian Air Force actively participating in evaluations that validated mission systems including software-defined radios and radar warning receivers. By 2023, the third aircraft completed acceptance trials in IOC guise, paving the way for FOC, which DRDO anticipated imminently as of early 2026.





This clearance marks the culmination of nearly two decades of effort since project sanction in 2004, overcoming challenges like radar integration and endurance enhancements. The two operational NETRA MK-1 aircraft, alongside a DRDO-IAF testbed, have already logged significant flying hours, proving reliability in diverse scenarios.





NETRA's radars offer detection ranges exceeding 200 kilometres for fighter-sized targets, with provisions for network-centric warfare integration. Operators benefit from glass cockpits displaying fused sensor data, facilitating command of fighter sweeps and surface strikes even in contested airspace.





FOC induction enhances the Indian Air Force's situational awareness amid rising threats along northern and western borders. It reduces dependence on imported platforms like Israel's Phalcon, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat goals in defence avionics.





Future iterations include NETRA MK-2 on Airbus A321 airframes, cleared in 2025 for six units at a cost of ₹19,000 crore. These will feature gallium nitride-based AESA radars for 300–360-degree coverage, with collaborations involving Airbus Defence and Space.





The Indian Air Force presently fields three ageing Beriev A-50s and the NETRAs, but seeks six additional AEW&C to address shortages. DRDO's advancements position India among elite operators of indigenous surveillance assets.





This success underscores DRDO's prowess in systems integration, with over 75% indigenous content in NETRA's mission suite. It sets a benchmark for upcoming projects like ISTAR on Bombardier Global 6500 platforms.





Operational deployment will see NETRA squadrons based at key airfields, networking with S-400 systems and Rafale fighters for layered air defence. Regular upgrades ensure relevance against evolving stealth and electronic warfare threats.





