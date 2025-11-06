



Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) Limited has drawn strong international interest with its newly developed indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar line following its showcase at Aero India 2025.





Several air forces operating Russian-origin fighters, notably the Su-30MKI and MiG-29, are now approaching the company to explore retrofit solutions. This surge in attention comes as Russian radar systems face reliability concerns and spare-part shortages triggered by prolonged supply chain disruptions.





The HAWK Series: Indigenous AESA Innovation





The HAWK-I radar family, including the HAWK-I 2700 and HAWK-I 900 variants, represents a leap forward in India’s radar capability using state-of-the-art Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors. These GaN-based systems are known for higher power density, improved thermal stability, and extended detection range when compared with legacy radar technologies.





The HAWK-I 2700, designed for larger fighters such as the Su-30MKI, integrates approximately 2,700 Transmit/Receive Modules (TRMs). It can track a 5-square-metre target at distances up to 350 kilometres, providing formidable situational awareness and long-range engagement capabilities.





Meanwhile, the HAWK-I 900 caters to more compact airframes, including the MiG-29, TEJAS MK-1, and the Indian Navy’s MiG-29K. With a detection range exceeding 150 kilometres, it offers a credible indigenous replacement for the ageing Russian Zhuk-ME radar, particularly within naval operations where reliability issues have been reported.





Advanced Features And Operational Flexibility





Both radar variants deliver comprehensive multi-mode functionalities covering air-to-air, air-to-surface, and maritime domains. They can seamlessly track multiple targets simultaneously in all-weather conditions, significantly enhancing combat effectiveness and survivability.





The systems also incorporate advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) and dynamic beam steering, enabling sustained performance under dense jamming environments. Combined with their modular architecture, this makes the HAWK line suitable for a variety of platforms and future software updates.





Global Demand Driven By Russian Constraints





The interest in Data Patterns’ radars has expanded globally due to ongoing issues affecting Russia’s defence industrial base. The Ukraine conflict has severely disrupted Russian radar supply chains, delaying upgrades and leaving several nations struggling to obtain spare components for radar families such as the N001VEP and Zhuk-ME.





Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern operators, heavily dependent on Russian fighters, now view Indian technology as a cost-effective, reliable, and politically neutral alternative. Data Patterns’ fully indigenous design—encompassing hardware, software, and GaN TRMs developed within India—further strengthens its appeal as a plug-and-play upgrade option.





The company projects that its radar solution could reduce overall modernisation expenditure by 30 to 40 percent compared to foreign imports.





Potential Role In India’s ‘Super Sukhoi’ Upgrade





Domestically, the HAWK-I 2700 is also being evaluated as a candidate radar for India’s ₹65,000 crore ‘Super Sukhoi’ program. This large-scale upgrade aims to modernise the IAF’s 272 Su-30MKI fighters with advanced sensors, avionics, and weapon integration.





Integrating the HAWK radar could enhance the aircraft’s ability to detect low-observable targets at ranges up to 200 kilometres, aligning its performance more closely with that of 4.5-generation fighters such as the Rafale.





Awaiting Airborne Validation





While both radar systems have cleared extensive ground evaluations—including electromagnetic compatibility, cooling, and signal-processing trials—they now require airborne validation. These tests assess radar stability and fidelity under real flight dynamics, including high-G manoeuvres, vibrations, and diverse electromagnetic environments.





For this purpose, Data Patterns has formally approached the Indian Air Force to allocate a Su-30MKI from the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE). This unit has previously supported indigenous trials, including the Uttam AESA radar and the Astra beyond-visual-range missile.





Government Policy Boosts Private Aerospace Testing





Approval prospects for flight testing are promising under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) framework introduced in 2024. This policy allows private defence firms to access government-owned test assets by bearing their operational expenses such as fuel, crew, and maintenance costs.





Should the proposal proceed as expected, airborne trials could be concluded by mid-2026. Successful certification would mark a critical milestone, establishing the HAWK series as a fully qualified, export-ready radar line.





A Strategic Opening In The Retrofit Market





Defence analysts estimate that the potential global retrofit market for Su-30 and MiG-29 radar upgrades stands between USD 5–7 billion. With Data Patterns’ cost-effective and indigenously produced radar architecture, India is well-positioned to capture a major share of this emerging sector.





The HAWK AESA series thus represents not only a technological triumph for India’s private defence industry but also a symbol of strategic autonomy—transforming indigenous innovation into global opportunity.





Agencies







