



Rolls-Royce has pledged a full transfer of technology (ToT) and intellectual property rights (IPR) for the MB838 engine used in India's Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT), pending final clearance from India's Ministry of Defence (MoD).





This represents a significant step towards India's Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiative in defence manufacturing, enabling complete indigenous assembly and reducing dependency on foreign suppliers. Rolls-Royce is preparing to begin local manufacturing of the MB838 engine, which is currently imported and has faced production challenges, with the goal of supporting both current and future armoured vehicles.





The MB838 engine is a liquid-cooled, V10, four-stroke powerplant delivering 1,400 horsepower, historically manufactured by MTU, a subsidiary of Rolls-Royce Power Systems in Germany.





Rolls-Royce's proposal involves localisation of the engine's production in India through partnerships with two Indian defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).





One PSU partner will focus on producing the MB838 for the Arjun tank, while the other will work on the Series 199 family of engines intended for lighter tanks, future infantry combat vehicles (FICV), future ready combat vehicles (FRCV), and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs). The Series 199 engines range from 450 to 1,500 horsepower to support a variety of platforms.





This localisation effort aims not only to manufacture engines in India but also includes transferring complete IP rights. This will empower Indian defence partners to produce all engineering components domestically and undertake full assembly, marking a departure from the previous "source-and-sell" model wherein engines were imported fully built.





The move is expected to enhance the robustness of India's defence supply chain and bolster the country’s strategic autonomy in armoured vehicle propulsion systems.





Rolls-Royce officials have emphasised their readiness to begin domestic production immediately once the MoD grants approval. The program aligns with India's broader "Make in India" and defence indigenisation strategies by fostering deeper technological collaboration and manufacturing capabilities within the country.





This initiative runs parallel to indigenous engine development efforts by DRDO and the Advanced Vehicular Development Establishment (AVNL), who are working on higher horsepower engines to meet future armoured vehicle requirements.





The Rolls-Royce proposal to transfer the complete technology and IP for the MB838 engine to India promises to resolve the supply challenges of the Arjun tank's powerplant and underpin the future of Indian armoured vehicles through extensive local manufacturing.





This strategic move reflects a commitment to India's defence self-reliance goals and deepens the technology partnership between Rolls-Royce and Indian defence PSUs.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







