



The maiden edition of Indian Navy - Tanzania People's Defence Force Navy Staff Talks was successfully concluded on 18 November 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.





The talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) of the Indian Navy, and Commodore FJ Mwasikolile, Naval Operations & Training Officer of the Tanzanian Navy.





The discussions focused on mapping the future course of bilateral maritime engagements, advancing ongoing cooperation, and promoting a coordinated approach to maritime security between the two navies. This marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral maritime relations and collaboration in the Indian Ocean region.





Concurrently, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, INS Sahyadri, participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from 13 to 17 November at Guam, USA.





The high-tempo, four-day exercise included complex operations such as Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations.





The exercise also facilitated the exchange of Sea Riders among participating ships to share best practices and enhance mutual understanding among naval personnel. INS Sahyadri's involvement underscores India's commitment to strengthening interoperability and maritime security partnerships with other naval powers.





This convergence of diplomatic talks in Tanzania and active participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar demonstrate the Indian Navy's dual approach—deepening bilateral ties with regional navies like Tanzania's and engaging in broader strategic naval cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





Summary Points:





Indian Navy-Tanzania Navy Staff Talks focused on future bilateral engagements and coordinated maritime security. Co-chaired by senior officers: RAdm Srinivas Maddula (India) and Cmde FJ Mwasikolile (Tanzania) INS Sahyadri took part in Exercise Malabar 2025 at Guam with extensive naval warfare and operational exercises. Sea Rider exchanges and joint operations aimed to enhance mutual naval understanding and interoperability.





These efforts reflect India's broader strategic priorities in maritime security and regional partnership building.​





Based On ANI Report







