



Indian and Pakistani naval ships recently made port calls in Colombo, marking a rare instance of their presence in the same port around the same time.





The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya arrived at Colombo on 18 November 2025 for operational turnaround. It is an Offshore Patrol Vessel measuring 101 metres in length and is commanded by Commander Santosh Kumar Verma.





The Sri Lankan Navy officially welcomed INS Sukanya in adherence to naval traditions. During its visit, the crew is scheduled for goodwill activities with the Sri Lanka Navy and plans to visit several tourist attractions on the island. INS Sukanya is expected to depart Colombo on 21 November 2025.





On the same day INS Sukanya arrived, the Pakistan Naval Ship (PNS) SAIF was also present in Colombo for replenishment. This 123-metre-long frigate, commanded by Captain Asfand Farhan Khan, departed the port on 19 November 2025. The Sri Lanka Navy bid a customary farewell to the Pakistani ship, observing naval protocols.





This occurrence highlights Colombo's role as a strategic port for naval operational logistics and regional cooperation.





The visits underscore ongoing naval diplomacy and goodwill between Sri Lanka and these neighbouring countries, reflecting established naval traditions and fostering maritime collaboration in the Indian Ocean region.​





