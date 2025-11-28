



DRDO's MK-II(A) Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system marks a significant breakthrough in India's defence technology, capable of disabling drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and surveillance sensors with a precise 30-kilowatt laser.





Although it currently cannot intercept ballistic missiles like Israel's more powerful Iron Beam system, the MK-II(A) offers rapid, cost-effective targeting within a 5 km range and is a key step in joining elite laser weapon powers worldwide.





Development of a much stronger 300-kilowatt system, called Surya, is underway to potentially intercept high-speed missiles up to 20 km, aiming for deployment by 2027, transforming India's aerial defence landscape.





The MK-II(A) laser weapon was successfully tested in April 2025 at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It demonstrated the ability to neutralise drone swarms, fixed-wing reconnaissance aircraft, and enemy surveillance systems with near-instantaneous laser strikes at light speed.





The system is effective against low-cost aerial threats with remarkable precision and speed, offering a new paradigm in counter-drone and air defence capabilities. The laser beam causes structural failure in targets by generating intense heat, disabling key components within seconds.





India's MK-II(A) operates at 30 kilowatts and is effective primarily against drones and smaller aerial threats within 5 km. In contrast, Israel's Iron Beam boasts a much higher power level of around 300 kilowatts, enabling it to intercept rockets, mortars, and ballistic missiles over ranges of up to 20 km.





While India’s MK-II(A) currently cannot handle ballistic threats, its development is a foundational step toward higher-energy systems like the Surya laser, intended to match or exceed such capabilities in the future.





The laser weapon's relevance has increased due to emerging drone and missile threats from neighbours China and Pakistan, where inexpensive drone swarms could overwhelm conventional air defences. DRDO's laser system offers a low-cost, fast-response alternative to missile interceptors, reducing reliance on expensive munitions and limiting collateral damage.





Despite challenges like weather dependency and power supply constraints, the technology's integration into Indian defence platforms—including ships, aircraft, and satellites—is planned to bolster layered air and missile defence.





Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) like the MK-II(A) do not rely on explosives but instead use concentrated energy beams—lasers, microwaves, or particle beams—to disable aerial targets. They provide advantages such as near-instant engagement, minimal ammunition logistics, and reduced risk to surroundings.





Cost-wise, firing the laser is much cheaper than missile launches. Future iterations aim to enhance power and operational range, addressing challenges in weather effects and compact power supply for mobile deployment.





Technical Comparison: India's MK-II(A) Vs Israel's Iron Beam





India's MK-II(A) DEW, a 30 kW laser system tested in April 2025, primarily targets drones, fixed-wing UAVs, and surveillance sensors at up to 5 km range. Israel's Iron Beam, a 100 kW high-energy laser, intercepts short-range rockets, mortars, artillery, and drones at 7-10 km, integrating into the Iron Dome for layered defence. The power disparity limits MK-II(A) to slower, lighter threats, while Iron Beam handles faster projectiles with coin-sized beam focus at longer distances.





Feature DRDO MK-II(A) DEW Israel Iron Beam Power Source Ground-based, high-energy laser ​ Integrated with Iron Dome radar/C2; non-mobile battery Platform Ground test; future ships/aircraft ​ Fixed battery with HEL systems Laser Power Output 30 kW 100 kW fibre laser Target Types Drones, UAVs, fixed-wing aircraft, sensors Rockets, mortars, UAVs, short-range ballistic threats Engagement Range Up to 5 km 7 to 10 km Speed of Engagement Near-instantaneous (laser speed) Near-instantaneous (laser speed) Cost per Shot Very low (approx. $1-3) Extremely low (approx. $2-5 electricity cost) System Integration Ground-based; planned deployment on ships, aircraft, satellites Integrated with Iron Dome; land and potential naval platforms Deployment Status Tested in April 2025; induction expected by 2027 Operational as of 2025 Operational Limitations Affected by weather, power supply limitations, short range Weather sensitive; requires line of sight; limited magazine depth Mobility Currently ground-based, planned multi-platform Fixed battery; variants include mobile Lite Beam Target Neutralisation Structural failure via intense heat surface damage Rapid burning and bursting of rockets, mortars mid-air Strategic Role Emerging point-defence, counters drone swarms and aerial surveillance Complements missile interceptors for short-range threats





India's advancement with the MK-II(A) laser weapon system places it alongside global leaders such as the U.S., Russia, China, and Israel in cutting-edge defence technology. The DRDO aims for induction of these systems within two years and ongoing development of the Surya 300-kilowatt laser to counter more complex threats like ballistic missiles.





This progression reflects India's strategic commitment to future warfare domains, signalling a transformative shift in defence capabilities by 2027 and beyond.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







