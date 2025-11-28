PM Modi Inaugurates Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Unveils Vikram-I Orbital Rocket
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing on Thursday, 27 November 2025, and unveiled the company’s inaugural orbital rocket, Vikram-I. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the event on site.
The Prime Minister described this as a landmark moment for India’s private space sector, emphasising an unprecedented expansion driven by innovation and youth entrepreneurship.
The Infinity Campus covers nearly 2,00,000 square feet, enabling end-to-end operations from design and development to integration and testing of launch vehicles. It boasts capacity to produce one orbital rocket monthly, underscoring Skyroot’s ambition to scale production rapidly.
Vikram-I, a four-stage rocket with three solid-fuel stages and an optional liquid-fuel upper stage, can deliver up to 500 kg to low Earth orbit or sun-synchronous polar orbit.
Powered by engines like the Kalam-1200 for the first stage and featuring carbon fibre structures with 3D-printed liquid engines, Vikram-I represents advanced private-sector engineering. Skyroot’s co-founders, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka—both IIT alumni and former ISRO scientists—earned praise from Modi as inspirations for risk-taking innovators. The rocket pays tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, father of India’s space programme, with a maiden flight targeted for early 2026.
Modi traced India’s space journey from humble beginnings—carrying rocket parts on bicycles—to ISRO’s globally trusted launch vehicles, crediting resolve over resources.
He highlighted reforms since 2020, including IN-SPACe as a facilitator for private entities, technology transfer via NewSpace India Limited, and opening the sector to non-government players in satellites, launches, and services. These changes have spurred over 300 space start-ups, fostering a “Private Space Revolution” in propulsion, composites, and satellite platforms.
The Prime Minister noted space’s strategic role in communication, agriculture, security, and more, positioning India’s cost-effective capabilities amid rising global demand for small satellite launches.
He linked this boom to India’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, spanning fintech to defence, now extending from metros to smaller towns. Further reforms loom, with private participation envisioned in nuclear energy for small modular reactors, enhancing energy security.
Modi spotlighted innovation drivers like the National Research Foundation, ₹1 lakh crore Research Fund, and expanded Atal Tinkering Labs, aiming for five new space unicorns and multiplied launch capacity in five years.
Government backing for start-ups remains steadfast, with IN-SPACe mentoring private growth alongside ISRO’s legacy. Skyroot’s milestone signals India’s resolve to lead the 21st century space economy.
Agencies
