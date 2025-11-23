



Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, tragically lost his life when the Tejas fighter jet he was piloting crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show 2025.





The crash occurred around 2:10 pm local time on the final day of the event at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai.





The jet nosedived shortly after take-off amid a demonstration, erupting into flames and sending thick plumes of black smoke over the airfield.​





The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, and Consul General Satish Sivan paid their last respects to Wing Commander Syal. His mortal remains were flown back to India on a special IAF aircraft.





The Emirati Defence Forces honoured him with a ceremonial guard of honour, recognising his bravery and service.​





The IAF expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the 34-year-old pilot. The force described Wing Commander Syal as a dedicated fighter pilot who served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill, and an unyielding sense of duty. The IAF also assured solidarity with the bereaved family and announced the constitution of a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.​





Wing Commander Syal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, is survived by his wife—also an IAF officer—their young daughter, and his parents.





His dignified persona and professional commitment earned him immense respect, reflected in the solemn send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, and Indian Embassy representatives.​





The crash temporarily halted the Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aerospace events, which attracts over 1,500 exhibitors and nearly 1,50,000 visitors. Emergency response teams, including firefighters and helicopters, responded swiftly to manage the incident, which took place during a low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvre. The show was momentarily paused for safety before visitor activities resumed.​





This incident marks the second recorded crash of the HAL-developed Tejas fighter jet, a critical component of India’s efforts to modernise its air force.





The Indian government and defence leadership, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, expressed condolences over the loss of the brave pilot.​





The investigation into the causes of the crash is ongoing, with the IAF committing to uncover and address any technical or operational factors involved. Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s legacy as a courageous and committed air warrior remains honoured both in India and by international defence communities.​





This tragic accident at a high-profile international aerospace event underscores the risks faced by pilots and the continual challenges in advanced aircraft demonstration flights.





The focus remains on supporting the family while ensuring learning points contribute to the safety and future success of Indian defence aviation programs.





