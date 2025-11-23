



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held significant bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the first day of the G20 Summit 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.





These interactions underscored India’s growing global partnerships and its commitment to multilateral cooperation.





PM Modi characterised India-Germany relations as robust, highlighting strong collaboration across trade, technology, innovation, and other sectors. He described his meeting with Chancellor Merz as "wonderful," reflecting the solid ongoing ties between the two countries.





The meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was noted for the renewed momentum in India-UK relations this year. PM Modi acknowledged the fresh energy in the partnership, indicating plans to intensify cooperation across multiple domains.





On the sidelines, PM Modi had a very productive conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This dialogue reinforced India's engagement with global issues and its support for multilateralism.





During his address at the first session of the G20 Summit, PM Modi emphasised the need for a fresh approach to global development metrics. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, he asserted the urgency to revisit development parameters to focus on inclusive and sustainable growth.





Drawing from India’s civilisational values, particularly the principle of Integral Humanism, PM Modi outlined several action points aimed at comprehensive growth. He proposed the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to preserve and share collective wisdom, particularly for health and wellbeing enhancement.





Recognising Africa’s critical role in global progress, PM Modi highlighted India’s solidarity with the continent. He proudly noted that under India’s G20 Presidency, the African Union became a permanent G20 member.





To bolster skills development in Africa, PM Modi proposed the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, targeting the creation of a million certified trainers within the next decade. This initiative is positioned as a key step for sustainable, inclusive growth and transformative development across Africa and beyond.





PM Modi’s engagements and proposals at the Johannesburg G20 Summit reflect India’s strategic diplomatic efforts to foster global partnerships, advance development agendas centred on inclusivity, and elevate Africa’s role on the world stage.​





