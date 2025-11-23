



India, Australia, and Canada have announced the formation of a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership named the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.





The announcement came on November 22, 2025, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.





PM Modi highlighted the partnership as a significant step to deepen collaboration among democratic partners across three continents and oceans.





The ACITI Partnership will focus on cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, clean energy innovation, diversification of supply chains, and the mass adoption of artificial intelligence, leveraging the strengths of the three countries for a better future.​





In related meetings at the G20 Summit, PM Modi also called for a profound rethink of global development paradigms. He proposed establishing a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and the creation of a global healthcare response team, showcasing India's vision to address contemporary global security and health challenges comprehensively.​





The G20 Summit in Johannesburg was marked by the absence of the United States, which boycotted the event in a diplomatic rift with South Africa. Despite this boycott, the summit adopted a declaration unanimously by the attending members, a departure from usual practice where such declarations are adopted at the end of the meeting.





The South African presidency emphasised the importance of preserving the summit's integrity and addressing critical global issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and development challenges facing poorer countries.





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose spokesperson confirmed the declaration's unanimous adoption, asserted a firm stance against external pressures, declaring, "we will not be bullied" despite US opposition and boycott.​





President Ramaphosa’s G20 agenda prioritised the interests of developing countries, focusing on reforming international financial systems, promoting equitable development, and addressing global challenges like climate justice and sustainable finance.





His vision included strengthening international cooperation frameworks and promoting democratic governance to ensure a fairer global order.​





This new trilateral tech partnership and the broader outcomes of the G20 reflect a shifting global economic and political landscape, with emerging powers like India playing a leading role in shaping cooperation frameworks in technology, innovation, development, and global security.