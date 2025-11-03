



US President Donald Trump has revealed that Pakistan is among the countries currently conducting nuclear weapons testing, listing it alongside Russia, China, and North Korea. Speaking during an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, President Trump argued that the United States could not remain the only major nuclear power refraining from such trials.





He explained that other nations had been routinely experimenting with nuclear capabilities without acknowledging it publicly, while the US, being an open society, maintained transparency on strategic developments. “Russia’s testing and China’s testing,” he noted, adding that unlike those nations, the US must engage openly with its media and citizens on matters of national defence.





The President clarified that his decision to resume nuclear tests followed Russia’s recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including the Poseidon underwater drone.





He stated that renewed testing was necessary to ensure the reliability and deterrence strength of America’s arsenal amid escalating global proliferation activities.





Trump further pointed to continual nuclear trials in North Korea and alleged similar activity in Pakistan, arguing that Washington could no longer afford a self-imposed moratorium while adversaries advanced their systems clandestinely. “We’re going to test because they test,” he said.





Reinforcing his stance, Trump emphasised that the US still possessed a superior nuclear stockpile. “We have more nuclear weapons than any other country,” he declared, claiming America’s warheads could destroy the world multiple times over.





He mentioned that denuclearisation remained an objective topic in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.





On Thursday, Trump formally announced the immediate resumption of US nuclear weapons testing, ending more than three decades of restraint. While acknowledging that global denuclearisation “would be a tremendous thing,” he said renewed trials were “appropriate” under current conditions, citing national security imperatives.





Preparations for the testing phase were reportedly complete, though the President did not reveal details about specific sites or timelines.





When questioned whether renewed nuclear tests could destabilise the global security environment, Trump replied that his administration had the situation “pretty well locked up,” signalling confidence in Washington’s deterrence architecture.





The move coincides with rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, following President Putin’s decision to annul the 2000 plutonium disposal treaty with the US—a pact originally aimed at capping weapons-grade plutonium stockpiles from dismantled warheads.





The termination of this agreement now casts further uncertainty over arms control efforts between the two leading nuclear powers.





Based On ANI Report







