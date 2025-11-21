



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 27th Battalion has been awarded the prestigious best anti-Naxal battalion honour for its outstanding operational success and impactful community service in Chhattisgarh. The award was presented by ITBP Director General Praveen Kumar to the battalion's Commandant Vivek Kumar Pandey and BP Badaya during the force's Raising Day parade held in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.





The Kerala-based 27th Battalion has played a pivotal role in combating Maoist insurgents in the challenging Mohla-Manpur region near Chhattisgarh's borders with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli and Kanker districts.





Their most notable achievement came in August 2025 when they eliminated two senior Naxal commanders—Vijay Reddy, a State Zonal Committee member, and Lokesh Salame, Rajnandgaon Kanker Border (RKB) Division Secretary—during a significant encounter.





Recognised among Chhattisgarh’s top Central Armed Police Force units, the battalion's operations align with the Centre's objective to eradicate the Naxal threat by March 2026. They have driven strategic pressure that neutralised nine other top Maoist leaders, including four Divisional Vice Committee Members and five Area Committee Members. Numerous arrests of over-ground workers and the disruption of Naxal logistics have compelled many extremists to surrender over the past two years.





The 27th Battalion operates in Manpur, an area remembered for the 2009 Korkutti encounter in which Senior Police Officer VK Chaube and 28 policemen lost their lives. The battalion’s efforts have been vital in restoring security and stability in this troubled area.





Beyond combat, the battalion has emphasised community relations through humanitarian initiatives. A notable program involved career counselling to local tribal youth in the Aundhi area, helping several pass key government recruitment exams such as the Staff Selection Commission and Chhattisgarh Police Constable tests.





Medical outreach has been another cornerstone of the battalion’s work. It has set up a Field Hospital and the region's first Veterinary Field Hospital, providing critical healthcare services to over 6,000 villagers and thousands of livestock across nearly 35 Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected tribal villages.





The battalion’s commitment to both security and sustainable development earned public recognition in May 2025, when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Sitagaon Company Operating Base to commend their efforts.





In a unique outreach initiative in 2025, the Battalion organised Diwali celebrations in some of the district's remotest villages, enabling villagers to observe the festival for the very first time, thereby strengthening the bond between security forces and local communities.





This comprehensive approach of combining decisive combat operations with social welfare and community engagement distinguishes the 27th Battalion ITBP as a model unit in anti-Naxal operations within Central India’s conflict zones. Their example aligns with national security goals while fostering trust and development among tribal populations.​





Based On ANI Report







