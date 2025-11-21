



Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, has cleared sixteen major projects spanning the Army, Power Development Department (PDD), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), all located within the ecologically sensitive Karakoram and Changthang wildlife sanctuaries.





The decision, taken during the 14th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife, reflects a calibrated approach combining strategic infrastructure development with stringent environmental compliance.





The Lt Governor underscored that while defence infrastructure is critical to Ladakh’s security and national interests, every project must uphold the region’s fragile ecosystem.





He reiterated that no compromise would be tolerated regarding adherence to environmental safeguards, especially given the sanctuaries’ high-altitude biodiversity and vulnerability to human-induced disturbances.





Each approved project is bound by the mandatory implementation of recommendations contained in the Biological Impact Assessment Report. This report formulates measures to balance developmental needs against ecological impacts, outlining procedures for mitigating negative effects on flora, fauna, and wetland systems unique to Ladakh’s plateau environment.





During the meeting, Gupta cited the binding directives issued by the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, insisting that construction and operational activities must not disrupt local habitats.





He further highlighted the Supreme Court’s directions in the MK Ranjitsinh vs Union of India case, which obligate the installation of bird-flight diverters, cable insulation, and collision-prevention mechanisms on all new infrastructure to reduce hazards to migratory and resident bird species.





Ladakh’s high-altitude wetlands and cold desert ecosystems host globally vulnerable species, making conservation an imperative component of any strategic activity.





Gupta stressed that sustainable development in frontier regions must advance in tandem with conservation measures to safeguard Ladakh’s natural heritage for future generations.





The Lt Governor directed the Army and the BRO to ensure establishment and proper maintenance of waste management systems at every operational site. These include segregation, scientific processing, and safe disposal facilities using modern technologies compliant with national environmental standards.





In a firm directive, Gupta ordered a total prohibition on dumping leftover food or garbage outside Army or BRO complexes. He instructed all executing agencies to operate under continuous environmental monitoring to guarantee compliance and accountability.





The clearance of these sixteen projects represents a significant move toward harmonising national defence imperatives with ecological stewardship. It demonstrates Ladakh’s commitment to setting a model for environmentally responsible infrastructure development in ecologically sensitive and strategically vital terrains.





