



Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) and VEDA Aeronautics Private Limited have formalised a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and high-speed aerial weapon systems.





The agreement, marks a significant milestone in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The collaboration is aimed at harnessing the complementary strengths of both firms to advance indigenous aerospace capabilities.





VEDA Aeronautics brings specialised expertise in unmanned system technologies, while Bharat Forge contributes its mature design and manufacturing capabilities in micro-jet propulsion systems. Together, the firms seek to enhance India’s autonomy in defence design, development, and production.





Under the terms of the MoU, Bharat Forge will supply indigenously developed small jet engines to power VEDA’s UAV and aerial weapon platforms.





These include 40 kgf and 45 kgf thrust-class micro-jet engines, which have already entered serial production. The company also disclosed ongoing efforts to develop a more powerful 400 kgf thrust engine aimed at next-generation unmanned aerial systems intended for Indian defence applications.





Guru Biswal, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Forge’s Aerospace Division, highlighted that the partnership underlines the company’s commitment to the national initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





He noted that the aerospace arm of BFL is focused on pioneering indigenous propulsion solutions to serve both domestic requirements and international defence markets. Such developments are critical for future-ready warfare domains involving high-speed autonomous platforms and precision strike systems.





Dipesh Gupta, Managing Director of VEDA Aeronautics, expressed confidence that the pact would accelerate the design and production of advanced aerial systems tailored for modern combat needs.





He emphasised that the integration of Bharat Forge’s proven propulsion expertise with VEDA’s unmanned platform design will significantly expand India’s capability in developing tactical UAVs, loyal wingman concepts, and aerial weaponised drones.





Both companies view the collaboration as a strategic enabler of India’s defence industrial base and a vital step towards reducing reliance on imported propulsion technologies.





The partnership reflects a growing trend of private-sector-led innovation within the Indian aerospace ecosystem, complementing the efforts of state-run defence establishments and demonstrating a maturing synergy between industry and military objectives.





Agencies







