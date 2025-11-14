



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on November 14, 2025. They discussed the current global order, regional flashpoints, and the significance of multilateralism.





Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for Guterres' insights into global developments and thanked him for his "clear and consistent support" for India's growth and development. The meeting took place at the UN headquarters and was attended by India's Permanent Representative to the UN and other officials.





The meeting coincided with the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting where India participated as an invited partner under Canada's presidency. Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the G7 outreach session focusing on energy security and critical minerals.





He emphasised the importance of mitigating dependence on limited sources, strengthening predictability, and building resilience in global supply chains. Jaishankar highlighted India's openness to constructive cooperation with international partners and stressed that translating policy consultations into on-ground actions is key to progress.





In the maritime security domain, Jaishankar presented India's MAHASAGAR outlook at the G7 Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity. He underscored the need for trusted and diversified maritime links, greater coordination to protect maritime and undersea infrastructure, and international collaboration to combat maritime threats such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.





He highlighted India's role as a first responder in the maritime domain and its efforts to deepen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through joint exercises and logistics agreements. Jaishankar also stressed the importance of resilient ports, secure waterways, and adherence to UNCLOS for sustaining maritime trade and prosperity.





India's participation in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting as an invited partner alongside countries like Brazil, Australia, and South Korea demonstrates its active role in global diplomacy on trade, security, and development.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted Jaishankar's participation as reflective of India’s continued commitment to addressing global challenges and amplifying the voice of the Global South in international forums.





Based On ANI Report











