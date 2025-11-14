



Sri Lanka has expressed strong solidarity with India following the tragic blast in Delhi that claimed multiple lives earlier this week. The island nation was among the first to convey condolences and support, reflecting the enduring closeness between the two South Asian neighbours.





Mahishini Colonne, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, spoke to reporters in Ahmedabad, reaffirming her country’s empathy and solidarity. "The Sri Lankan government was amongst the first to respond and express solidarity with the government and the people of India," she said, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.





Colonne drew poignant parallels between India’s grief and Sri Lanka’s own long history of suffering from terrorism. "Sri Lanka, as you know, has also suffered from terrorism for nearly three decades. We understand the pain and anguish of people who face such violent incidents. The Sri Lankan government always stands in solidarity with the people of India," she added.





Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath had earlier voiced his nation’s support soon after news of the explosion broke on 11 November. Posting on X, he wrote that he was saddened by the incident and reaffirmed that Sri Lanka stood firmly with India during this time of distress.





The blast occurred around 7 p.m. near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort in the national capital. According to the Union Home Ministry, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded, causing widespread panic and damage in the vicinity.





The explosion has already claimed ten lives, as confirmed by the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. One of the victims, a 34-year-old man named Bilal, succumbed to critical burn and chest injuries after being kept on life support. Hospital authorities noted that three others remain in critical condition, while around twenty suffered minor injuries and are expected to be discharged soon.





Sources within the hospital have indicated that several body parts are still unidentified, underlining the severity of the blast. Security agencies continue to investigate the source and motive behind the explosion, amid heightened security measures across key installations in the capital.





The show of compassion and solidarity from Sri Lanka has been widely noted in diplomatic circles. Observers describe it as a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds forged through shared history, cultural ties, and mutual resilience in confronting terrorism and violence.





Based On ANI Report







