



Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 7 to 9 November 2025.





The visit, undertaken at the invitation of Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, focused on reinforcing bilateral cooperation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming Haj 2026 pilgrimage.





The Indian delegation accompanying the Minister comprised Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), and Ram Singh, Joint Secretary (Haj), from the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Their engagements were aimed at ensuring a seamless and well-organised pilgrimage experience for Indian citizens embarking on Haj next year.





During a bilateral meeting in Jeddah on 9 November, Kiren Rijiju and Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah held comprehensive discussions on the logistics, coordination mechanisms, and infrastructural arrangements necessary for the smooth conduct of Haj 2026. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving the comfort, safety, and welfare of pilgrims.





The deliberations covered diverse operational areas such as transportation management, accommodation enhancement, food distribution systems, and medical support services. The ministers also discussed the use of digital technology to streamline administrative processes and ensure better communication between the two governments during the Haj period.





Following the meeting, India and Saudi Arabia signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement for 2026 in Jeddah. Under this accord, India’s quota for the pilgrimage was confirmed at 175,025 pilgrims. The signing of the agreement marks an important milestone in India–Saudi collaboration on religious and community welfare exchanges.





Apart from high-level talks, Kiren Rijiju held an internal review session with officials from the Embassy of India in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah. He examined the ongoing preparations from both the administrative and welfare perspectives, urging continued efficiency and coordination between Indian and Saudi stakeholders.





The Minister lauded the embassy and consulate teams for their dedicated efforts in supporting Indian pilgrims. Their consistent engagement with Saudi authorities has been instrumental in further refining logistical procedures and addressing challenges arising from previous pilgrimage cycles.





In addition to official engagements, Kiren Rijiju undertook field visits to major Haj and Umrah-related facilities in Jeddah and Taif. These included Terminal 1 at Jeddah Airport and the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station. The inspection offered the Minister direct insight into the infrastructure available to host large contingents of international pilgrims.





During his visit, the Minister also met members of the Indian diaspora residing in Jeddah and Taif. He appreciated their continuing contribution to India–Saudi relations and assured them of the government’s commitment to their welfare through efficient consular support and outreach.





The visit underscored the deepening bilateral ties between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Beyond the sphere of pilgrimage management, the engagement highlighted both nations’ intent to expand cooperation in cultural exchange, social welfare, and people-to-people connectivity.





The successful conclusion of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2026 reiterates the mutual goodwill and partnership that define India–Saudi Arabia relations. It also reflects the governments’ shared aspiration to provide a spiritually fulfilling and logistically secure pilgrimage experience for all Indian devotees participating in the Haj.





Based On ANI Report







