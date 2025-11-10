



India has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the Global South by dispatching a consignment of approximately 2.7 tons of life-saving vaccines to Venezuela.





The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday that this humanitarian initiative underscores India's dedication to improving healthcare and strengthening South-South cooperation with developing nations.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on social media platform X, emphasised the spirit of solidarity behind the aid, stating that the vaccines were sent as part of India’s commitment to the Global South and its support for the people of Venezuela.





The consignment is expected to bolster Venezuela’s public health system and provide essential vaccination support to thousands in need across the country.





This consignment reflects India’s larger diplomatic and humanitarian philosophy of supporting partner nations in times of need through health partnerships and development cooperation.





Over the past decade, India has actively provided medical supplies, vaccines, and disaster relief to various countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The latest shipment demonstrates New Delhi’s continued focus on equitable health access and global solidarity.





India and Venezuela share a long history of friendly relations spanning more than six decades. Established in 1959, their diplomatic ties have evolved into a multifaceted relationship embracing trade, culture, technology, and political cooperation.





In 2023, the two nations marked the 64th anniversary of these relations, highlighting sustained engagement through embassies in both Caracas and New Delhi that have been operational for over forty years.





According to the MEA, India and Venezuela have consistently maintained cordial relations, based on mutual respect and shared perspectives on major international and economic issues.





Both countries cooperate closely within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, advocating for a more equitable world order and inclusive global governance.





Economically, Venezuela has been one of India’s key energy partners, supplying significant volumes of crude oil to the Indian market. In return, India exports a diverse range of goods to Venezuela including pharmaceuticals, textiles, electrical machinery, and engineering products.





The pharmaceutical sector, in particular, has become a pillar of bilateral trade and is well-recognised for contributing affordable, high-quality medicines to the Venezuelan healthcare system.





In February, India and Venezuela signed a Memorandum of Understanding on digital cooperation aimed at sharing India’s proven population-scale digital solutions in governance, such as platforms for financial inclusion and digital identity.





This collaboration underscores a growing partnership in technology and innovation, areas that hold immense potential for improving governance and citizen services in developing nations.





India’s export profile to Venezuela includes mineral fuels and oil products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, reactors, machinery, and chemical goods.





Imports from Venezuela primarily comprise mineral fuels, iron, steel, aluminium, and agricultural produce like edible vegetables and fruits. Several industrial raw materials such as copper, zinc, and timber also form part of the import basket. This trade composition reflects a complementary relationship benefiting both economies.





Beyond trade and diplomacy, the Indian community in Venezuela remains small but active, consisting of roughly 50 Non-Resident Indians and 30 Persons of Indian Origin. They contribute significantly to local business and cultural engagement, adding a people-to-people dimension to bilateral ties.





India’s recent vaccine consignment therefore goes beyond a single gesture of aid. It serves as another example of the country’s role as a first responder and trusted partner for many Global South nations, combining compassion with strategic outreach.





Through such efforts, India continues to foster goodwill and solidarity, demonstrating that humanitarian assistance and international partnership remain central to its foreign policy vision.





Based On ANI Report







